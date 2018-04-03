Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini confessed that Ronaldo will always score against everyone. For the Italian defender who will have to break a sweat in order to prevent Ronaldo entering his name in the scoring sheet said that stopping him is presumptuous and will also take luck. For the 33-year old, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are more than Ronaldo but, over the years, Ronaldo has played amazingly well and made the difference for the Los Blancos.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini confessed that there is no stopping of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from finding the back of the net. Hailing the individual brilliance of the Portuguese captain, the Italian defender admitted that he cannot prevent Ronaldo from entering his name in the scoring sheet in Juventus’ UEFA Champions League clash against the Los Blancos on Tuesday night. Ronaldo, who topped the goalscoring charts last season in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals, has already netted the same this season in the knockout stages this season.

Giorgio Chiellini claims Ronaldo is capable enough to find the back of the net against any side. The Italian defender also wants Real Madrid’s not so impressive record in Turin comes into play even if they are not able to curb the Ronaldo factor at the Allianz Stadium. Chiellini witnessed Ronaldo’s goal scoring exploits in the UEFA Champions League final last time around when the charismatic forward scored a stunning brace to thrash Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff. Although Chiellini believes there’s more to Real Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo but with his emphatic record for the Blancos, the Portuguese talisman is expected to make his presence felt against Juventus in Turin.

“Ronaldo will always score against everyone,” Chiellini was quoted as saying. “Real are more than just him but, over the years, he has played amazingly well and made the difference,” Chiellini added. The 33-year old asserted that stopping Cristiano is presumptuous and will also take luck. “Thinking about stopping him is presumptuous, it will also take luck. The difference between winning and losing will be marginal,” Chiellini said in a statement. Speaking about the re-match of 2017 UEFA Champions League final in this season quarter-finals, Chiellini asserted the tie will be completely different from the iconic final as both sides will play two games.

