After Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Belgium defender Vincent Kompany heap praise on Pep Guardiola's defenders. Speaking after Basel triumph, returning City captain Kompany said that it was difficult for City players to play on Basel because of unpleasant weather conditions. Kompany added that Basel with their back five were a little bit similar to Chelsea how they try to get out quickly.

Returning Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany applauded Pep Guardiola’s men work rate in unpleasant scenario after current Premier League leaders thrash Swiss side at St Jakob-Park in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Basel game on Tuesday was Kompany’s first start in this season’s UEFA Champions League. The Belgium defender was injured in 2016 when Manchester City were eliminated by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Kompany’s comeback was again cut short by City’s shocking exit last year. City who are favourites to reach the quarter-final stage drew first blood in the 14th minute of the game when German midfielder Gundogan guided his header at the back of the net.

Four minutes later Portuguese international Bernado Silva doubled City’s away goal tally which was emphatically followed Sergio Aguero’s lethal strike five minutes later. Pep Guardiola’s men concluded the away leg with FC Basel in the 53rd minute when Ikay Gundogan was brought back into action to score his second goal of the night when he latched on Aguero’s clever pass to curl the ball into the back of the net effortlessly. Speaking after the match jubilant captain Vincent Kompany who completed his first UEFA Champions League game with an all-important clean sheet praised City’s defenders for displaying yet another spectacular performance.

“It always goes back to the same thing – the work rate in defending and recovering the ball early,” Kompany was quoted as saying by BT Sport. Kompany asserted that it was difficult for City players to play on Basel because of unpleasant weather conditions. “The pitch was really difficult and it was cold out there. For a Champions League game we did ever so well,” said the Manchester City captain. “With their back five they’re a little bit similar to Chelsea how they try to get out quickly. You’re stretched as a back four,” he added.