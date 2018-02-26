After Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi's allegations that he was subjected to racist chants in the Europa League win against Atlanta, the UEFA has acted swiftly and charged Atalanta. The Belgian striker said he heard monkey chants during the game and was shocked to know that racism still exists in modern day football.

Taking action against Atalanta fans who allegedly hurled racist chants at Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi during the Europa League tie between the two clubs, UEFA has charged the Italian club. Atalanta fans, who have had a reputation of demoralising opponent players with inappropriate tricks and chants were at it once again when they subjected the Belgian striker to abuses and racial slurs. Taking to Twitter, after the game, the Chelsea loanee slammed the Atalanta supporters and confirmed that he was racially abused during the clash.

The European football body has now followed up on the issue and has asked Atalanta to issue a clarification in the regard. Adhering to its strong anti-racism policy, UEFA, as expected, has turned out hard against the Serie A side. Batshuayi has expressed shock that racism still exists in modern day football and had admitted he heard “monkey chants” during the encounter which his side drew 1-1. He had scored twice in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory in the first leg but failed to find the back of the net in the second leg. However, Dortmund emerged winner 4-3 on aggregate.

Confirming that he heard being called out names and monkey chants, Batshuayi wrote on Twitter, “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! 🤦🏾♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾.”

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! 🤦🏾‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through 🙊🙈🙉 #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear them,” he said. “If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen,” Atalanta President Antonio Parcassi had explained after the incident came in light while assuring that the club will ensure a warning is issued against the lewd group of supporters.

It was not the first time, Atalanta fans were involved in such an incident. Earlier the club had been handed a one-match ban after the home supporters subjected Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to racial abuse. The club was also fined €40,000 in 2014 after fans threw a banana at opponent players during a league game against AC Milan.

