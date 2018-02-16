AC Milan club manager Gennaro Gattuso said he was not impressed with Rossoneri's performance against Ludogorets in their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday at the Ludogorets Arena. Speaking about the match, the Milan manager said that he wouldn't call the result a perfect performance as Milan could have played better, even if it's always difficult in Europe. Guttuso revealed that he was actually angry, as Milan players didn't develop the attacking moves properly.

Reviving AC Milan club manager Gennaro Gattuso was left agitated by the Rossoneri side despite a remarkable 3-0 away over Ludogorets in the Europa League. The five times European champions in their prime drew first blood in the 45th minute of the game through striker Patrick Cutrone. The Italian footballer made it 1-0 to the visitors with an astonishing header. Cutrone then doubled Milan’s tally just three minutes later when Bonaventura’s left-footed cross was received by the Italian, who finished in a typical striker’s style.

With Cutrone’s insurance policy in the first half, Milan were not done yet. Striker Fabio Borini inflicted more pain and made it 3-0 in the dying stages of the game. Gattuso, a former AC Milan player was not impressed with his side’s 3-0 thrashing of Ludogorets. Gattuso believes Milan could’ve played better in the hostile conditions. The 45-year manager asserted Ludogorets remained a threat during the closing stages of the game and was eager to cause Milan more problems. The match outcome was not a fair reflection of the scoreline for Gattuso.

“I wouldn’t call it the perfect performance as we could have played better, even if it’s always difficult in Europe,” Gattuso was quoted as saying by Sky Sport Italia.”Ludogorets could have caused us problems, but we are holding on tight to this 3-0 result. I don’t think it’s a fair reflection of the game, because we could have done so much better,” the AC Milan manager added. Gattuso, who is enjoying the dream of being Milan coach at the age of 40 said he was angry because his side failed to develop their attacking moves. “I am actually angry, as we didn’t develop our attacking moves properly,” Gattuso said.