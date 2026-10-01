UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I Will Tell All Portuguese People The Truth’ As Al Nassr Star Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus’ Statement

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the ​President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp. In due course, I will ​tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I ⁠have always been fully committed. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the best of luck,” Ronaldo wrote.

The FPF confirmed Ronaldo ​had left the camp but said preparations for the match against Denmark and Sunday’s home game against Norway would continue as planned with the remaining ​24 players.

The entire squad remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving the objectives set.”

“ The entire squad remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving the objectives set.”

The episode raised questions over whether one of football’s longest international careers was nearing its end and whether Jesus was facing an early crisis of authority only two matches into his tenure. Jesus replaced Roberto ​Martinez after Portugal’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

Portugal’s squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo or Jesus. Reuters confirmed that Ronaldo’s private jet left Madrid ​airport at 7:49 p.m. local time en route to Copenhagen and is scheduled to return to the Spanish capital at 11:30 p.m. local time.

Several Portuguese media outlets reported ‌that Ronaldo ⁠left Parken Stadium minutes after Jesus finished speaking to reporters. Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video that appeared to show Ronaldo leaving the stadium in an FPF vehicle shortly after Jesus had told reporters the forward would train with the squad. Portugal’s training session began after a brief delay, with Ronaldo absent.

Jesus had denied that Ronaldo refused to train and urged reporters not to manufacture a controversy.

“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today,” Jesus said before ​the session.

“It’s the fourth day, so he’s ​going to train. And he ⁠didn’t refuse to train. It’s impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.

Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo.