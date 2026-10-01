UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I Will Tell All Portuguese People The Truth’ As Al Nassr Star Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus’ Statement

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo shared an explosive tweet on X, communicating his decision about leaving the national team’s camp amid the 2026-27 edition of the Nations League after manager Jorge Jesus allegedly confirmed rift. The veteran footballer took to X and wrote that he will tell all Portuguese people about the rift.
“The entire squad remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures” – FPF after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit
“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp. In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the best of luck,” Ronaldo wrote.
“The entire squad remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving the objectives set.”
“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today,” Jesus said before the session.
“It’s the fourth day, so he’s going to train. And he didn’t refuse to train. It’s impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.
“They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about,” he said.
“He said, ‘I’m here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go’.”