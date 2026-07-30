UEFA To Boycott World Cup? Explosive Development Emerges Amid FIFA’s Plan To Sell Stake To Private Investors

In an explosive turn of events UEFA and its 55 member nations have voted unanimously to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions as a sign of protest as the world football’s governing body plans to sell a stake to the external or private investors.
UEFA urges no proposal of FIFA competitions to private investors
“UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors. As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership,” UEFA said in a statement.
“This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football. The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure,” It said of the proposal.
“FIFA’s unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of Continental football, which are based on solidarity, cooperation and transparency,” added the Bahraini.
“Such an initiative will not succeed without the support of all the confederations, which is not the case now,” he wrote.