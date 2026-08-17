UFC 330: Islam Makhachev Eats Bone Marrow After Ian Garry Win, Calls it ‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’ | WATCH Video

Russian professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Islam Makhachev had a bizarre post workout diet following the UFC 330 match against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry in in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 34-year-old was seen eating ‘bone marrow’ following the win over Garry as he shared a video of the same on his official Instagram account.

Is Eating Bone Marrow Healthy?

Studies have found that eating Bone Marrow has immense benefits as it is rich in healthy fats, collagen, iron, and vitamins like B12. It helps in joint health, skin elasticity and regulating immunity. At the same time, it is said to be a very high-calorie food and should only be consumed as an occasional treat.

Islam Makhachev eating bone marrow post fight “Just what the doctor ordered for recovery” Via @MAKHACHEVMMA pic.twitter.com/fZdmCc3PKu — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) August 17, 2026







Islam Makhachev cements his name in record books and surpasses Hall of Famer Anderson Silva

After beating Garry in UFC 330 via unanimous decision, the 34-year-old successfully retained his UFC welterweight championship. With his victory on Saturday night, Russia’s Makhachev secured his place in the UFC record books by extending his winning streak to 17 consecutive fights, surpassing UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva’s historic 16-fight record set between 2006 and 2013.

Makhachev controlled the pace throughout the 25-minute championship bout, effectively neutralizing the challenger with dominant top control and chain wrestling, while integrating dynamic striking, including a significant second-round head kick. Machado Garry, aiming to become only the second undisputed UFC champion from Ireland, remained vigilant in defensive scrambles on the mat to avoid danger but was unable to generate sufficient offense to influence the judges’ scorecards.

Dana White unhappy with Ian Garry’s classy mindset

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his displeasure at Garry’s mindset instead of going for the win and aggressively attacking Makhachev. He stated, as quoted by UFC.com:

“This is my honest opinion on it. I felt like tonight was set up for the upset. I felt like the upset could happen tonight with so much on the line, all the records that Islam has, and he’s going to break Anderson Silva’s record. There’s weight classes for a reason. Ian Garry is a big, rangy, strong guy who has great takedown defense. I mean, if you look at his takedown defense tonight against Islam, it was impressive. I felt like, I think that Ian is a talented guy. If he had even an ounce of killer instinct in that fifth round. He had been beating him to the body. Islam’s whole right side was beat up. His face was beat up. You don’t come out and hug and shake hands – that s*** drives me f****** crazy – when there’s so much at stake.”

After the match, Makhachev had claimed that he would like to return to the Octagon before Ramadan.