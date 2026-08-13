UFC 330 Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry: Full Fight Card, Title Fight, Predictions, Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

UFC 330 Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is coming back with one of its big events of 2026 at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on the 15th of August. The main event features the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev facing the #6 Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry for a title shot. This will be Makhachev’s first major title defense after his weight division move and capturing the welterweight championship in early 2024.

Another big-time matchup is set for the co-main event – Mackenzie Dern, the women’s strawweight champion, will try to extend her reign in a showdown with Gillian Robertson, who comes on with the second-ranked name status. With two belts at stake, the presence of veteran superstars, fighters on the comeback trail, newcomers, and the threat of major ranking changes throughout the UFC divisions, UFC 330 will become one of the year’s top MMA attractions.

Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry: Main Event Preview

Islam Makhachev comes to UFC 330 with a professional record of 28-1, and at the same time, his name is the one that comes up almost every time anyone talks about modern MMA champions who dominate their opponents effortlessly. Initially a reigning Lightweight champion of the world, Makhachev successfully moved up a level to the Welterweight class and even topped the division to be UFC champion at 170 pounds.

To oppose Makhachev stands the charismatic Irish fighter-technician Ian Machado Garry, who made rapid climbs through the ranks to become a welterweight challenger. Garry has considerable size and leg advantages; besides, he is a good striker and very fast in movement. The younger Garry, at 28, believes that his youth, athletic abilities, plus the recent wins will make him ready for the career-defining big fight. But the big issue will be for him to handle the suffocating wrestling tactics and the champion’s experience that Makhachev will surely bring out in the battle.

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

The co-main event promises excitement as women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern, defending her title for Brazil, is set to face Canada’s Gillian Robertson, another world champion. With Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which has been a key thing of Dern’s victory in numerous tournaments worldwide, the Brazilian champion is expected to make Robertson work hard to get into her guard. Robertson But is not the type that gives up easily and will probably try her signature submission moves in the opening moments.

In fact, both fighters have the capability of taking the match to the ground where the real fight may be decided, so their grappling styles will play an enormous role here. Experts agree that this is one of the matches where it is not about how many punches you throw or who gets the takedowns, but rather who has the best techniques. A title holder will be crowned based on positional control and submission defence, so it is really a battle of mind, technique strength, and conditioning that is to be expected.

UFC 330 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (c) vs Ian Machado Garry – UFC Welterweight Championship

Mackenzie Dern (c) vs Gillian Robertson – UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics

Preliminary Card

Chidi Njokuani vs Joel Alvarez

Jalin Turner vs Kaue Fernandes

Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore

Early Preliminary Card

Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando

Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai

UFC 330 Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry Prediction

Ian Machado Garry has a skill set that, if utilized effectively, could make this fight very exciting on the feet. Garry’s footwork, his ability to control range, and his high volume of striking could present a real problem for Makhachev in the first several rounds. Makhachev, then again, has repeatedly shown that his skills- lastly, the space between fighters, in controlling the tempo of the match, and in ending fights quickly through his grappling are second-to-none.

Unless Garry is able to stay a full head in front in distance during all rounds and manage to avoid clinch work generally, Makhachev’s top game is pretty much a for-sure deal to be a main factor. The champion is expected eventually to come into his time and to dominate.

Prediction: Islam Makhachev def. Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision.

UFC 330 Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details

Date: August 15, 2026 (August 16 in India)

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

UFC 330 Start Time

Early Prelims: 2:30 AM IST

Prelims: 4:30 AM IST

Main Card: 6:30 AM IST (August 16 in India)

Where to Watch UFC 330 in India?

Fans can watch UFC 330 in India through Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

Where to Watch in the United States?

Fans can watch UFC 330 in the USA through Paramount+

Where to Watch in the United Kingdom?

Fans can watch UFC 330 in the UK through TNT Sports and Discovery+

UFC 330 is going to deliver an exciting night of fight entertainment with two title bouts and one of the most stacked cards ever in the sport. The most anticipated fight, Makhachev vs. Garry for the 205 lb title, will be at the center of attention.

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