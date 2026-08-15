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Home > Sports News > UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

UFC 330 features welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title against Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia. Makhachev enters as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, while Garry relies on striking, reach and movement. Prediction favors Makhachev via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Islam Makhachev and Machado Garry will main event UFC 330, fighting for the Welterweight Championship. Image Credit: AFP
Islam Makhachev and Machado Garry will main event UFC 330, fighting for the Welterweight Championship. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:23 IST

UFC 330 Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry: The UFC welterweight title is going to be challenged for when current champion Islam Makhachev fights against the rising star Ian Machado Garry in the UFC 330 main event at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia on August 15, 2026. Makhachev is not only the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1, but he is chasing history as a possible win would set him on top of the UFC’s longest winning streak.

Machado Garry is counting on this moment of opportunity as the highlight of his life. This 28-year-old from Ireland has always thought he would be a UFC champion, and now he is getting the first shot at it. While most of the bookmakers and analysts are backing Makhachev, there is still a great belief out there in the ability that comes with Garry’s taller frame, longer reach, and skillful striking that could pose a challenging test for the man from Dagestan.

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UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry – Fight Details

  • Event: UFC 330
  • Main Event: Islam Makhachev (c) vs Ian Machado Garry
  • Division: Welterweight Championship
  • Date: August 15, 2026
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry Record

Islam Makhachev

  • Nationality: Russia
  • Age: 34
  • MMA Record: 28-1

Ian Machado Garry

  • Nationality: Ireland
  • Age: 28
  • MMA Record: 17-1

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Head-to-Head

This meeting will be historic – it will be the first time Islam Makhachev faces Ian Machado Garry. Although Makhachev has a stronger reputation as a championship fighter who also knows some really nice moves, Garry will have a much larger frame to work with.

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview

Makhachev has already made such a big name for himself, and the world considers him as one of the greatest fighters at the moment. From being a dominator in the lightweight division to later claiming the welterweight title, the Russian stands on the doorstep of another great feat. Besides his top-level wrestling with near-choking control and his non-stop refining striking abilities, Makhachev, without doubt, is one of the most all-around fighters in contemporary mixed martial sports.

Machado Garry, however, has come to this fight on his own momentum, full of confidence. A technician in kickboxing with great management of spacing and a high fighting intellect, the Irishman has climbed up the welterweight ranking list step by step. Lots of experts are saying that due to his height, defensive skill, and power to stay away, Garry is probably the most exciting challenge Makhachev may be faced with.

The major concern of the fighters and the experts before the UFC is whether Garry is able for the fight to stay on his feet for at least as long as it can benefit him through striking. Should Makhachev manage to carry Garry out to the ground, the champ may very well be the one steering everything. Alternatively, a scenario where Garry effectively prevents the wrestling exchanges and manages to initiate an exchange based solely on strikes is one where he clearly demonstrates his competitive edge.

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Prediction

Ian Machado Garry has some qualities that a good portion of welterweights would give up their right arm to have. For height and reach, striking abilities, it was hard to imagine anyone other than him presenting challenges for this fight at all. Still, Makhachev being champion has his experience, grappling at the elite level and he has the ability to adapt mid-fight, which Garry just doesn’t have to his credit. It won’t be too surprising to see Garry score successful moments, mainly at the beginning of the bout, but over five rounds it’s Makhachev’s pressure, wrestling and control that’s going to be the decisive factor.

Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Prediction: Islam Makhachev def. Ian Machado Garry via Unanimous Decision

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UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Ian Machado GarryIslam MakhachevIslam Makhachev vs Ian Machado GarryUFCUFC 330

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UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

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UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know
UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know
UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know
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