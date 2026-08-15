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Home > Sports News > UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

UFC 330 features a blockbuster UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship clash between Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson. Dern defends her title against the UFC’s submission leader in a highly anticipated grappling showdown. Check predictions, fighter records, head-to-head stats, preview, and title fight analysis.

Mackenzie Dern will defend the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Gillian Robertson. Image Credit: AFP
Mackenzie Dern will defend the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Gillian Robertson. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:07 IST

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson: The UFC 330 co-main event is going to offer a very exciting battle for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship as the defending champion Mackenzie Dern will challenge submission specialist Gillian Robertson at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on August 15. Both fighters successfully made it to 115 pounds, which officially confirms one of the most exciting grappling encounters in the division for this year.

Another reason why this battle is worth watching is that the competitors possess outstanding Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. Mackenzie Dern is considered among the best female grappling artists, having won most titles in women’s MMA history. Meanwhile, Gillian Robertson holds the UFC Women’s record for submission victories, and she is also the joint leader of the list of fighters who have the most finishes by female competitors in the promotion’s history.

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Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson: Fighter Records

Fighter Record
Mackenzie Dern 16-5
Gillian Robertson 17-8

Dern starts the competition as the reigning UFC strawweight champion and is preparing for the first defense of the title she conquered only last year, in 2025. The American-Brazilian has triumphed in three straight fights and, besides her top-class grappling skills, has kept raising the bar with her striking to the point where she has become a balanced fighter.

At the same time, Robertson has considerable speed of forward momentum. The Canadian challenger has been on a five-fight win streak, which has led her to get her chance to fight for a UFC championship. After deciding to remain at strawweight permanently, Robertson has looked reborn, combining nonstop wrestling with submission holds that have put down her adversaries.

UFC 330: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Preview

The matchup is being hailed as a dream contest for the grappling community. Dern has some of the most dangerous submission skills among female fighters, as well, not to mention her increased boxing and kicking combinations lately. Being a threat from any ground position, she is one step closer to becoming a fearsome finisher.

Robertson Yet will pose her the most difficult challenge to date. Nicknamed “The Savage, ” she is great at chain wrestling, top control, and submission hunting. She is among the top in her division for a ground game only and has shown her ability to wear down her opponents over three or five rounds numerous times. Probably the biggest question will be about the position of the fight for most of the time.

If Robertson is successful in securing early takedowns and staying on top, she definitely will become a major contender. But if Dern can keep their engagement standing for long periods of time, her striking superiority could well turn the tide of the fight.

UFC 330: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction

This is one of the very rare title fights where both fighters can get to their strengths quickly by fighting on the ground. Even if Robertson relies on strong, relentless wrestling pressure, which might keep her going for most of the fight, Dern still comes across as the more well-rounded MMA fighter overall. Her punches and kicks have gotten a lot better, and besides, her submissions remain the most dangerous tool at her disposal inside the octagon.

Robertson will most likely land some points and take the lead in the first rounds mainly with her take-downs and controlling positions. Over time, Dern’s ability to adapt and her top-level mentality will let her win several crucial moments by a close decision.

Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Mackenzie Dern to beat Gillian Robertson

Also Read: UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

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UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash
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UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash
UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash
UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash
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