UFC 330 Payouts Revealed: Islam Makhachev’s Massive Earnings, Ian Machado Garry, Mackenzie Dern And Jalin Turner Payouts

UFC 330: It was an action-packed UFC 330 event at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, which saw Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern defend their Welterweight and Strawweight titles, respectively. The event saw fighters making a lot of money, with Makhachev reportedly earning well more than a million dollars. On the other hand, his opponent, Ian Machado Garry, could have earned a base of 500,000 dollars. A victory and the change in titles could have seen the Irishman pocket more than that. Here is a look at the reported payouts for each of the fighters on the UFC 330 card.

How much did Islam Makhachev earn from UFC 330?

Islam Makhachev is expected to be UFC 330’s highest-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and UFC welterweight champion at that time. Last September, Makhachev moved up from the lightweight division and beat Jack Della Maddalena in only 84 seconds to claim the 170-pound title. Then, Makhachev made his first title defense at UFC 327.

It is predicted that Makhachev is going to get a secured purse worth around one million to one point five million dollars for this first welterweight title fight. Considering the PPV revenue shares, bonuses on top of the winning money, and compliance pay from the promotion, Makhachev may earn up to $3-3.5 million. Such earnings figures will clearly make Makhachev the top money earner of the night’s event.

UFC 330: Machado Garry Pockets Huge Sum After Losing Against Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry made his UFC debut at the Octagon as part of the biggest fight of his career when he made his title shot for UFC gold. The Irish fighter, whose paycheck has grown with every top ten finisher made it is reported, around a million dollars altogether for his fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, which was the talk of the fight community.

Garry is expected to get around $500,000 as his basic contract fee for the UFC 330 title event. If he lands his pay-per-view incentives, a victory bonus, and a $50,000 performance award, he could have a total of $1.5 million to $1.8 million in his paycheck because of the fight.

UFC 330: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Payouts

The main event strawweight championship fight was equally profitable for both fighters. On winning the vacant title against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321, reigning champion Mackenzie Dern received $682 000 probably the amount of cash for a week’s shopping. At her second appearance as UFC 330 champion, Dern’s purse was $150,000, and the final money would have gone up to $300,000 with the inclusion of fight night bonuses.

Robertson, coming in as challenger, has fought ten times inside the cage before her first title challenge. Since then, she has won between $130,000 and $211,000, with one of them at UFC Fight NIGHT Las Vegas. With her first opportunity at a UFC championship ahead, she is estimated to have gotten the base purse of around $75,000, and her final earnings will probably climb up to $150,000 if she succeeds at taking down the champion.

UFC 330 Payouts

Here is a look at the estimated payouts for the other fighters on UFC 330:

Edson Barboza: Base Purse: $150,000 – $250,000, Projected Payout: $250,000 – $470,000

Jalin Turner: Base Purse: $70,000 – $100,000, Projected Payout: $70,000 – $150,000

Mansur Abdul-Malik: Base Purse: $30,000 – $40,000, Projected Payout: $30,000 – $80,000

Charles Johnson: Base Purse: $30,000 – $40,000, Projected Payout: $30,000 – $80,000

Also Read: UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson