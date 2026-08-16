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Home > Sports News > UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson

UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson

UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision to retain his UFC Welterweight Championship and extend his winning streak to 17 fights. Mackenzie Dern also successfully defended her UFC Strawweight Championship against Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision in the co-main event at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry to retain the Welterweight Title. Image Credit: AFP
Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry to retain the Welterweight Title. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 10:29 IST

UFC 330 Results: In his first appearance in 2026, Islam Makhachev showed why he is possibly the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC as he defeated Machado Garry to retain his Welterweight Title in the Main Event of UFC 330. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Dern also defended her Strawweight championship successfully against Gillian Robertson. Meanwhile, the remaining bouts on the card provided an action-packed night for the fans. 

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev Defeats Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev triumphantly defended the UFC welterweight title. At the same time, he set a record for the most consecutive wins in the Octagon and secured a hard-fought unanimous decision over determined opponent Ian Machado Garry. Dagestani champion was at his best in the opening round, as he controlled the first round with his grappling skills, and in the second round he caught Machado Garry with a right hand and left high kick in a clinch, sending the latter down temporarily.

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After the fourth round, Machado Garry had regained some ground by landing more punches in the third than his opponent. Again in the fourth, Makhachev relied on his good wrestling skills by taking the challenger down several times and clinging to him for the whole period. Machado Garry still landed many better strikes, in between Makhachev getting the better of it when it was a matter of keeping hold of ‘The Future’.

After getting the results and adding them up, it was Makhachev who got the upper hand. He achieved for the 17th time in a row a straight UFC win and is now just the fifth fighter to win a welterweight and lightweight championship by defending titles in those weight classes after successful title defenses at both levels.

UFC 330: Mackenzie Dern Defends Strawweight Title

Mackenzie Dern easily passed the first successful defense of the UFC 330 women’s strawweight title. In the co-main event, the champion outsmarted Gillian Robertson over four rounds, resulting in a well-deserved unanimous decision win.

Dern was on top and dominating Gillian the whole first round, preventing her from landing any shots. The second round also witnessed the action being controlled by the champion. Yet, the challenger showed signs of recovery in the third that she couldn’t really turn into momentum that would have stopped Dern. The champion took a takedown with her opponent in the early fourth round as a way of regaining control. The action was again controlled by Dern until almost the very last ten seconds when Robertson secured a takedown and maintained a great position for the remainder of the fifth round to prevent getting a completely shut-out defeat. By sweeping the scorecard, Dern won a title defense that took her to four consecutive victories, but the match was quite controversial given that it ended with Dern on the bottom and being controlled for the last five minutes.

UFC 330 Results

  • Welterweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Machado Garry (Retains Title)
  • Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern defeated Gillian Robertson (Retains Title)
  • Jalin Turner defeated Kauê Fernandes
  • Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Mansur Abdul-Malik
  • Esteban Ribovics defeated Edson Barboza
  • Chidi Njokuani defeated Joel Álvarez
  • Charles Johnson defeated Eduardo Chapolin
  • Donte Johnson defeated Eric McConico
  • Tresean Gore defeated Vicente Luque

Also Read: India vs China: Where To Watch Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Time And More

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UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Ian Machado GarryIslam MakhachevUFCUFC 330

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UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson

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UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson
UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson
UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson
UFC 330 Results Today: Islam Makhachev Beats Ian Machado Garry to Retain Welterweight Title; Mackenzie Dern Defeats Gillian Robertson

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