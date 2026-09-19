UFC 331: How To Watch Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja In India? Main Card, Prelims And Live Streaming Details

The vibrant city of Los Angeles in California will witness UFC 331 this time around, with a big bout for the flyweight title looming. Among the many fights scheduled for the night, the flyweight title contest between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja looks to be the biggest one, given it will also be a much-anticipated rematch from last year.
It was in December 2025 during UFC 323 when Joshua Van’s title victory over Alexandre Pantoja ended almost instantly. The fight ended only in 26 seconds following a freak arm injury that was eventually found to be a dislocated shoulder during a fall after Van caught his kick. Since winning the flyweight title, Van has cemented his status as a champion, headlined by securing a hard-fought fifth-round TKO victory over Tatsuro Taira. As for Pantoja, he has spent his time recovering from the injury and setting his sights on regaining the throne. The bout between the two is inevitably part of the main card.
UFC 331 Fight Match Card – Early Prelims
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Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira – Middleweight
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Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura – Flyweight
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Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito – Featherweight
UFC 331 Fight Match Card – Prelims
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Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain – Bantamweight
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Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne – Heavyweight
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Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo – Featherweight
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Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz – Light Heavyweight
UFC 331 Fight Match Card – Main Card
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Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Flyweight title
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Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Lightweight
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Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi – Featherweight
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Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski – Light Heavyweight
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Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf – Heavyweight
When and Where to watch UFC 331 in India?
Fans in India can catch the television telecast of UFC 331 on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website. The prelims begin at 4:30 AM IST on September 20, Sunday, while the main fights commence two hours later at 6:30 AM.