UFC 331 Results: Joshua Van Dismantles Alexandre Pantoja in Main Event; Arman Tsarukyan Knocks Out Mauricio Ruffy | Check Full Results

UFC 331 Results: Joshua Van delivered a dominant performance against Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 331 main event, retaining his flyweight title via unanimous decision after five rounds. Van controlled Pantoja’s grappling attempts and landed effectively in the stand-up exchanges, winning all five rounds on one scorecard and four rounds on the other two. The main event earned Fight of the Night honours. In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan scored a first-round TKO victory over Mauricio Ruffy with two damaging elbows, earning a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Here is the complete list of UFC 331 results and bonus winners.

UFC 331 Main Event: Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van defeated Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision to successfully defend his UFC flyweight championship. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in Van’s favour. Pantoja repeatedly attempted to use his wrestling and grappling, but Van was prepared to counter his attacks and consistently found success in the striking exchanges. The five-round contest was awarded Fight of the Night, with both fighters receiving a $100,000 bonus.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy Result

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Mauricio Ruffy via first-round TKO in the co-main event. Tsarukyan produced a spectacular finish after landing two damaging elbows that rendered Ruffy unconscious. The victory earned Tsarukyan a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 331 Full Main Card Results

Flyweight Title: Joshua Van defeated Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision – 50-45, 49-46, 49-46. Bonus: Fight of the Night – $100K to each fighter.

Joshua Van defeated Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision – 50-45, 49-46, 49-46. Fight of the Night – $100K to each fighter. Lightweight, 5 Rounds: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Mauricio Ruffy via KO – Round 1. Bonus: Performance of the Night – $100K.

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Mauricio Ruffy via KO – Round 1. Performance of the Night – $100K. Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull defeated Dooho Choi via TKO – Round 1. Bonus: $25K Finish Bonus.

Patricio Pitbull defeated Dooho Choi via TKO – Round 1. $25K Finish Bonus. Heavyweight: Sean Sharaf defeated Gable Steveson via KO – Round 1. Bonus: $100K Proper Chaos and Special.

Sean Sharaf defeated Gable Steveson via KO – Round 1. $100K Proper Chaos and Special. Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield defeated Iwo Baraniewski via split decision – 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

UFC 331 Full Prelims Results

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera defeated Charles Jourdain via TKO – Round 3. Bonus: $25K Finish Bonus.

Marlon Vera defeated Charles Jourdain via TKO – Round 3. $25K Finish Bonus. Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne defeated Tai Tuivasa via split decision – 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

Robelis Despaigne defeated Tai Tuivasa via split decision – 29-28, 29-28, 28-29. Featherweight: Michael Aswell Jr. defeated Joo Sang Yoo via split decision – 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

Michael Aswell Jr. defeated Joo Sang Yoo via split decision – 29-28, 29-28, 28-29. Middleweight: Ryan Gandra defeated Ozzy Diaz via TKO – Round 1. Bonus: $25K Finish Bonus.

UFC 331 Full Early Prelims Results

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Brunno Ferreira via unanimous decision – 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Brunno Ferreira via unanimous decision – 29-28, 29-28, 30-27. Women’s Flyweight: Casey O’Neill defeated Eduarda Moura via submission – Round 1. Bonus: Performance of the Night – $100K.

Casey O’Neill defeated Eduarda Moura via submission – Round 1. Performance of the Night – $100K. Featherweight: Joanderson Brito defeated Giga Chikadze via TKO – Round 1. Bonus: $25K Finish Bonus.