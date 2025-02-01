Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Nassourdine Imavov Beats Former Champion Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov shocked the MMA world with a stunning knockout victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The win marks a major turning point in Imavov's career as he moves closer to a potential title shot.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Nassourdine Imavov Beats Former Champion Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov shocked the MMA world with a stunning knockout victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


Nassourdine Imavov made a bold statement in the UFC middleweight division, claiming the most significant victory of his career with a stunning knockout over former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adesanya’s First Non-Title Bout in Six Years

This event marked a milestone for Adesanya as it was his first non-title bout in nearly six years. Coming off two consecutive losses to Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland, Adesanya entered the fight looking to regain his form. Prior to Saturday’s bout, Adesanya’s most recent non-title fight was a three-round victory over Anderson Silva in 2019. This main event was also notable as it was Adesanya’s 13th consecutive five-round fight, a significant contrast to Imavov’s fourth main event in the UFC in the last two years, as he continues to adjust to the spotlight.

Adesanya’s UFC Career Recap

Adesanya’s MMA career began with an impressive 20-0 record, with his first loss coming in 2020 when he challenged Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound title but lost by unanimous decision. In 2022, Adesanya’s reign as middleweight champion ended with a loss to his former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, who has since moved up to 205 pounds and claimed that title as well. After reclaiming the middleweight belt with a knockout win over Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023, Adesanya faced another setback in his next bout, losing by unanimous decision to Sean Strickland.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strickland’s victory was followed by another change in the middleweight title, as Du Plessis defeated Strickland in a split decision at UFC 297, setting up a title defense for Du Plessis against Adesanya at UFC 305. In this fight, Adesanya suffered his first-ever submission loss when Du Plessis overwhelmed him in the fourth round.

Imavov’s Knockout Victory in Round 2

Adesanya appeared solid in the opening minutes of the fight, stuffing an early takedown attempt from Imavov and responding with a lateral drop of his own. The former champion stayed sharp on the feet, switching stances smoothly and evading attacks. However, things took a turn in Round 2 when Imavov unleashed a massive overhand right, sending Adesanya crashing to the canvas. The knockout came less than 30 seconds into the round, and despite Adesanya’s efforts to recover, the referee stopped the fight.

Imavov, ranked No. 5 in the middleweight division before this fight, has been on a steady rise in the UFC, coming off notable victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen. The 29-year-old French fighter is now 8-2 in the UFC, with one no contest. His only previous losses were a majority decision to Phil Hawes in 2021 and a five-round defeat to Strickland at 205 pounds on short notice. Imavov made it clear in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder that he is now targeting a title shot, and his dominant win over a former champion like Adesanya has certainly moved him closer to that goal.

UFC Returns to Saudi Arabia

The event, held at the ANB Arena, marked only the second UFC event in Saudi Arabia. The organization first debuted in the country seven months ago, with another middleweight showdown featuring former champion Robert Whittaker. Whittaker quickly dispatched Ikram Aliskerov with a first-round knockout.

Whittaker, who had previously fought Adesanya, spent time at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, New Zealand, helping prepare Adesanya for Imavov despite their past rivalry. Adesanya had mentioned that Whittaker “brightened up the later part of this camp” in a pre-fight interview.

Also Read: Brock Lesnar Named In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit: What To Know

Filed under

UFC

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Netanyahu Chose Major General Eyal Zamir As Israel’s New Army Chief Over Two Other Contenders

Why Netanyahu Chose Major General Eyal Zamir As Israel’s New Army Chief Over Two Other...

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5...

Brock Lesnar Named In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit: What To Know

Brock Lesnar Named In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit: What To Know

Why EAM Jaishankar Said He ‘Feels Ashamed To Travel Abroad’

Why EAM Jaishankar Said He ‘Feels Ashamed To Travel Abroad’

Airstrikes on ISIS in Somalia: Does the Terror Group Still Exist?

Airstrikes on ISIS in Somalia: Does the Terror Group Still Exist?

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox