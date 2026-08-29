UFC Fight Night Shanghai Results: Song Yadong Knocks Out Umar Nurmagomedov, Calls For Title Shot | Check Full Results

UFC Shanghai Results: Song Yadong delivered a huge statement performance in front of his home crowd, knocking out former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round to headline UFC Fight Night 286 at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. The bantamweight clash was the highlight of a 13-fight card that featured several finishes and closely contested decisions. Here are the complete UFC Shanghai 2026 results, including Song’s dramatic victory and his call for a title shot.

UFC Shanghai 2026: Song Yadong Stuns Umar Nurmagomedov

Song Yadong entered the main event as the underdog against highly rated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov but produced an impressive performance to secure the biggest win of his career. The first round featured a tactical battle on the feet before Nurmagomedov managed to take Song down after catching a low kick.

Nurmagomedov attempted to establish top control and threatened with a guillotine, but Song managed to survive the submission attempt and scramble back to his feet before the end of the round.

Song Yadong Knocks Out Umar Nurmagomedov

The momentum shifted decisively in the second round. Song successfully defended another takedown attempt before capitalising when Nurmagomedov dipped forward. He landed a short right uppercut and followed it with a barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to stop the contest at 1:48 of Round 2.

The victory improved Song’s professional record to 24-9-1 and his UFC record to 13-4-1. It was his third victory in his last four outings, with his only defeat during that stretch coming via a decision against Sean O’Malley in January.

Song Yadong Calls for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot

Song made his ambitions clear immediately after the victory. During his post-fight interview with Brendan Fitzgerald, the Chinese fighter called for a chance to compete for the UFC bantamweight championship.

His knockout victory over a former title challenger has strengthened his position in the 135-pound division and could put him in line for another major bout.

Full UFC Fight Night 286 Results

Song Yadong def. Umar Nurmagomedov: KO (punch), Round 2, 1:48

KO (punch), Round 2, 1:48 Denise Gomes def. Yan Xiaonan: KO (elbow/punches), Round 1, 4:49

KO (elbow/punches), Round 1, 4:49 Kai Asakura def. Aori Qileng: KO (strikes), Round 2, 0:34

KO (strikes), Round 2, 0:34 Su Mudaerji def. Alex Perez: Unanimous decision, 29-28 x3

Unanimous decision, 29-28 x3 Liu Ce def. Levi Rodrigues Jr.: KO (punch), Round 1, 4:26

KO (punch), Round 1, 4:26 Bilal Hasan def. Nilson Rojas: KO (punch), Round 2, 2:28

KO (punch), Round 2, 2:28 Andre Lima def. Namsrai Batbayar: Submission (guillotine), Round 3, 3:03

Submission (guillotine), Round 3, 3:03 Rei Tsuruya def. Kevin Borjas: Submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 4:14

Submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 4:14 Sean Woodson def. Jack Jenkins: Split decision

Split decision Francesco Nuzzi def. Xiao Long: TKO (punches), Round 1, 1:00

TKO (punches), Round 1, 1:00 Hector Santiago def. Lawrence Lui: KO (punches), Round 2, 0:53

KO (punches), Round 2, 0:53 Julia Polastri def. Xiong Jingnan: KO (head kick), Round 1, 3:06

KO (head kick), Round 1, 3:06 Cam Nelson def. Ding Meng: Unanimous decision, 29-28 x3

UFC Shanghai: Song Yadong’s Record After the Win

Song’s second-round stoppage moved him to 24 wins, nine defeats and one draw in his professional career. Inside the UFC, he now owns a 13-4-1 record, giving him added momentum as he looks to move closer to another opportunity at the top of the bantamweight division.