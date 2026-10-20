Uganda vs Zambia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UGA vs ZAM ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match Live In India

Uganda vs Zambia LIVE Streaming: Uganda will begin their qualifying campaign as favourites when they face Zambia in the tournament opener. Led by Riazat Ali Shah, the Cricket Cranes will look to make a strong start on their journey towards the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Uganda will rely on their balanced squad, with Alpesh Ramjani and Juma Miyagi among the key players expected to make an impact.

Zambia, meanwhile, will be determined to make their return to international cricket count. Led by Javid Patel, the team enters the competition after an eight-year absence from the international stage and will be eager to challenge the higher-ranked Ugandan side. Jakir Musa Patel and captain Javid Patel will be important figures as Zambia look to spring an early surprise.

The match is the opening fixture of the Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C, which also features hosts Nigeria, Lesotho, The Gambia and Mozambique. Only the top two teams from the tournament will advance to the Africa Regional Final, making a winning start particularly important for both sides.

Uganda vs Zambia Match Information

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C 2026

Fixture: Uganda vs Zambia, Match 1

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Match Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: NCF Oval 1, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria

Format: T20 International

Uganda vs Zambia LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How to watch Uganda vs Zambia LIVE in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Uganda vs Zambia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. Pass options are available starting at ₹19, according to the supplied streaming information. Viewers can check the platform for the available pass and match access details.

Where can fans in other countries watch Uganda vs Zambia LIVE?

Viewers in other territories around the world can watch the match through the ICC.tv website and app, subject to regional availability. Fans can sign in to their ICC accounts and check the match listing to access the live stream where it is available.

Uganda vs Zambia Full Squads

Uganda Squad

Riazat Ali Shah (Captain), Sumeet Verma, Raghav Dhawan, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi, Pius Oloka, Mirza Anas Baig, Gerald Olipa, Charles Musemeza and Enock Kasaija.

Zambia Squad

Javid Patel (Captain), Joyebbhai Vali Chand, Ayaz Dadabhai, Jakir Musa Patel, Shadreck Malama, Robert Lungu, Soyeb Pendi, Vasimakram Chand, Zakirhushen Patel, Musonda Yambayamba, Benson Chama, Muhammad Asim, Joshep Zulu, Zakir Zaba, Ismail Kara, Chimya Chilekwa, Zahir Hingloti, Brian Kapindula, Emmanuel Mutale and Zahirbhai Mustakali Umarji Patel.