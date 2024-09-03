Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend After Paris Games

A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya is receiving treatment for severe burns after being set on fire by her boyfriend, according to local police reports.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a distance runner who placed 44th in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was attacked at her home in western Trans Nzoia County. Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom stated that Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, doused her with petrol and ignited it during a dispute on Sunday. Ndiema also suffered burn injuries, and both are currently undergoing specialized treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Cheptegei’s parents revealed that their daughter had purchased land in Trans Nzoia to be close to the region’s athletic training facilities.

A report from the local chief indicated that the altercation leading to the fire stemmed from a disagreement over the property where their house was situated.

This incident follows a tragic pattern in recent years: In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds, and in 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was discovered dead, having been strangled, as confirmed by a post-mortem examination.

