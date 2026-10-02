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Home > Sports News > Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League: Ukraine will face Northern Ireland in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2026-27 encounter at Stadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday (Oct 2). Both teams have collected four points from their opening two matches in League B Group 2 and will be looking to strengthen their position with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 22:22 IST

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League: Ukraine will face Northern Ireland in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2026-27 encounter at Stadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday (Oct 2). Both teams have collected four points from their opening two matches in League B Group 2 and will be looking to strengthen their position with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League Match Details

  • Match: Ukraine vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
  • Venue: Stadión Antona Malatinského, Trnava, Slovakia
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Live on TV?

The Ukraine vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League match will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Ukraine vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League match live on the Sony Liv App.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Team News

Ukraine began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary before playing out a goalless draw against Georgia. Andrea Maldera’s side have four points from two games and are currently second in Group 2 of League B. Ukraine have won 12, drawn five and lost nine of their previous 26 Nations League matches and will be looking to move closer to the top of the group with another victory.

Northern Ireland also have four points from their opening two fixtures after beating Georgia 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with Hungary. Michael O’Neill’s side currently lead the group and will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start. Northern Ireland’s only victory over Ukraine came in their last competitive meeting, when they secured a 2-0 win during the group stage of Euro 2016.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Playing XIs

Ukraine Predicted XI: Anatoliy Trubin, Oleksandr Bondar, Marko Sarapii, Bohdan Mykhavko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Oleksandr Pikhalionok, Yevhen Nazaryna, Maksym Khlan, Mykola Mykhailichenko, Danylo Sikan, Roman Yaremchuk.

Northern Ireland Predicted XI: Conor Hazard, Trai Hume, Luke McConville, Daniel Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Shea Charles, Ethan Galbraith, Isaac Price, Jamie Donley, Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Match Prediction

Both Ukraine and Northern Ireland have four points after two matches, with each side recording a win and a draw. Ukraine have home advantage in Trnava and will be keen to build on their opening victory over Hungary, while Northern Ireland have shown defensive solidity by keeping a clean sheet against Hungary. The contest is expected to be closely fought, with both teams likely to prioritise avoiding defeat. Ukraine could have enough attacking quality to edge a low-scoring encounter.

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Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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