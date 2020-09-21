A controversy was sparked on Sunday after the on-field umpire made a "terrible decision" during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): A controversy was sparked on Sunday after the on-field umpire made a “terrible decision” during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.



The incident took place in the 19th over of Kings XI Punjab’s chase when Mayank Agarwal played a shot and took two runs. However, the on-field umpire Nitin Menon deemed it as a single, declaring that Chris Jordan did not tap his bat past the crease. Both teams scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.



Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who himself has represented Kings XI Punjab in the league, said the umpire’s call made the difference in the match and he should be ‘Man of the Match’.



Also read: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates new T20 Police Premier League in Srinagar

Also read: IPL 2020: CSK starts with a win, defeats MI by 5 wickets

“I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP,” Sehwag tweeted.



Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris wrote: “Terrible ‘one short’ decision in tonight’s @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don’t win… you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch.”



“What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020,” former India player Irfan Pathan tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: Hockey India conducts online workshops for new technical officials