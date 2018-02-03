After the spectacular win of U19 Indian cricket team, the entire country is busy celebrating the remarkable day. By beating Australia at the Bay Oval stadium in New Zealand by 8 wickets, India clinched the world cup for the 4th time. Here are some videos that have surfaced online, where the family and friends of Under-19 players are celebrating the win of India.

Soon after the U19 Indian cricket team lifted the World cup, the smiles were back on the faces of every citizen of the country. By beating Australia at the Bay Oval stadium in New Zealand by 8 wickets, India clinched the world cup for the 4th time. Manjot Kalra, the Indian all-rounder, was the man behind India’s victory. Kalra’s unbeaten 101 runs off 102 balls helped him become the Man of the Match. Meanwhile, Indian batsman Shubman Gill from Punjab was chosen as the Player of the Tournament who scored 31 runs in 30 balls in the final match.

After the victory, the families of the players are busy celebrating. Recently, the videos coming from Under 19 player Shubman Gill’s home, where his family and relatives are busy celebrating. Shubhman Gill comes from Fazilka, Punjab where his family was seen feeling proud after their son’s victory. In his remarkable batting, he scored 31 runs in 30 balls with a strike rate of 103. The entire family was very happy with their son’s victory and was dancing to display their happiness. Watch the videos of celebrations here:

As the U19 Indian team lifted the World Cup, wishes started to pour in from all the corners of the world. People went crazy on Twitter celebrating India’s win against Australia. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal along with other celebrities and common folks have come together to wish the team and coach Rahul Dravid on the spectacular win. Joining the chorus here was master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar congratulated the team India and appreciated Rahul Dravid’s hard work

WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018