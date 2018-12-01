Manchester United on Saturday will travel to England's south coast as they seek to arrest the decline in their form and get their Premier League campaign back on track. Their opponents this week, though, have had an even worse start. Southampton has always been recognised as a breeding ground for some of the finest talents in the country.

Manchester United on Saturday will travel to England’s south coast as they seek to arrest the decline in their form and get their Premier League campaign back on track. Jose Mourinho’s tactics and gameplan have come under serious scrutiny after a string of poor performances in the league leaving them languishing at 7th position after 13 games. As a result, United lie 7 points adrift of the top 4 and 6 points away from 5th place. Mourinho has openly criticized his players’ desires and commitment leading to some sort of disharmony in the squad. Their performances, especially at home, have drawn boos and jeers from the United faithful who are left frustrated by their team’s inability to be amongst the upper echelons of the PL table.

Their opponents this week, though, have had an even worse start. Southampton has always been recognised as a breeding ground for some of the finest talents in the country with academy graduates such as Bale, Walcott, Lallana amongst many more enjoying successful careers elsewhere, but So’ton has always had a tendency to let their best players leave for the top teams leaving themselves short of quality but in profit financially. This trend seems to have caught up with their capacity of being competitive in the league over the past few years. They lie second bottom in 19th with only 8 points leaving manager Mark Hughes’ job in serious doubt.

The two underperforming teams would look to gain some points ahead of a busy festive schedule in the Premier League. United are the clear favourites to win this match but given their recent form, an upset should not be completely ruled out.

The teams expected to line-up for the match are:

Southampton: McCarthy; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Targett; Lemina, Hojbjerg; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond; Austin.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.

When will the match start?

The match will start on Saturday, December 1 at 11:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the match?

The match will be live on Star Sports Select and Select HD and Hotstar app.

