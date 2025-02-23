‘Undisputed King Of World Cricket’: Fans Hail Virat Kohli After Spectacular Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricket fans erupted in joy after India secured a massive victory against Pakistan in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai. The win was made even more special by the stellar performance of Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock and set a new milestone in his illustrious career.
Kohli, known for his unmatched chasing ability, once again proved why he is considered one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket. He reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The former India captain marked this achievement with a sensational unbeaten century, scoring 100* off 111 balls in a composed yet aggressive innings.
His innings guided India to a comfortable victory, leaving fans and cricket pundits in awe. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes and praises for Kohli. One X (formerly Twitter) user exclaimed, “The return of Virat, the chaser!” Another fan wrote, “I’m paying my internet bills for moments like this!” The hashtag #ViratKohli𓃵 trended worldwide, with users calling him the “greatest player on the planet to hold the bat.”
Watch fans reactions here:
#ViratKohli𓃵 is the greatest player on the planet to hold the bat🐐#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/P0SQYRuapS
— KohliForever (@KohliForever0) February 23, 2025
I’m paying my internet bills for moments like this🥹🫶#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/saWNkQGCgB
— Mufaddal Parody (@mufaddal_voira) February 23, 2025
#ViratKohli𓃵 , when it comes to a match against Pakistan🔥 pic.twitter.com/QAfYvHZCFf
— KUMARAN (Vijay fan) (@Kumaran0115) February 23, 2025
The return of Virat, the chaser! #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZQ7NrUyXcY
— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) February 23, 2025
51ST ODI HUNDRED BY KING KOHLI. 🐐
– 82nd international century, the greatest ever coming clutch at the big stage.#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/1H1O076sIn
— Freddy (@SKULSHADY) February 23, 2025
ALSO READ: Here’s Why IIT Baba Is Being Trolled After India’s Stunning Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025