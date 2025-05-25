Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Unflattering Feat! Rashid Khan Equals Mohammed Siraj's Worst IPL Performance vs CSK

If he fails to take at least two wickets in the playoffs, this will officially go down as his most disappointing season in the tournament.

In a forgettable outing for Gujarat Titans’ star spinner Rashid Khan, the Afghan leggie matched the record for most sixes conceded in a single IPL season during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Another Unwanted Milestone

Rashid was taken to the cleaners for three sixes, one in each of his final three overs. That took his total for the season to 31 sixes conceded, equalling the record previously held by his teammate Mohammed Siraj from the 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The record-equalling hit came off CSK’s Dewald Brevis on the first ball of the 16th over. A full and wide delivery outside the off-stump was struck straight down the ground. It was a familiar sight this season, as Rashid has struggled with his line and length more often than usual.

He has taken just nine wickets in 14 league matches this season. His average of 53.66 is the worst of his IPL career. If he fails to take at least two wickets in the playoffs, this will officially go down as his most disappointing season in the tournament.

Battling Fitness and Form

Titans’ assistant coach Aashish Kapoor offered some insight into Rashid’s dip in performance.

“Rashid went through a surgery because his back was hurting last year,” Kapoor said. “Sometimes when you are in so much pain during matches, you tend to do certain things with your action so that it pains less.”

Kapoor also pointed to technical aspects that Rashid has been working on recently.

“There have been a few things about which we spoke this year after 2–3 games, where he needs to make a few adjustments with his front hand, which has been rather closed, while it should be facing the batter. He is doing that now and bowling better lengths in the last two-three games,” he explained.

“Hopefully he gets his confidence back and clinches a few wickets and we will have our old Rashid back,” he added.

CSK Dominate with the Bat

Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding total of 230 for 5 after choosing to bat first. Devon Conway scored 52, while Dewald Brevis added 57 to help power the innings.

For Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler once again, finishing with figures of 2 for 22. GT must win this match to secure a top-two finish and earn the chance to play in the first Qualifier.

ALSO READ: ‘I Believe In Leading By Example’, Says Shubman Gill In First Statement As India Test Captain

 

