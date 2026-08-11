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Home > Sports News > United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

United Arab Emirates will take on Canada in Match 126 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, August 11. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the League 2 standings as the qualification race for the 2027 ODI World Cup continues. Ahead of the contest, here are all the live streaming details.

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?
United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 14:32 IST

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming: United Arab Emirates will take on Canada in Match 126 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, August 11. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the League 2 standings as the qualification race for the 2027 ODI World Cup continues. Ahead of the contest, here are all the live streaming details.

United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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When will the United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will begin at 10:00 AM local time in Dundee, Scotland, which is 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill, Dundee, Scotland.

Where to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

United Arab Emirates Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
August 9, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Match result as per latest update
August 5, 2026 Canada ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Match abandoned
August 3, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Match result as per latest update
June 10, 2026 Canada ICC CWC League 2 United States Match result as per latest update
June 8, 2026 Netherlands ICC CWC League 2 United States Match result as per latest update

Canada Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
August 9, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Match result as per latest update
August 7, 2026 Scotland ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Lost by 9 runs
August 5, 2026 United Arab Emirates ICC CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland Match abandoned
June 12, 2026 United States of America ICC CWC League 2 United States Match result as per latest update
June 10, 2026 Netherlands ICC CWC League 2 United States Match result as per latest update

United Arab Emirates vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Akshdeep Nath, Sohaib Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Muhammad Mohsin, Khuzaima Tanveer, Simranjeet Singh, Tanish Suri.

Canada Squad: Yuvraj Samra, Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Meet Patel, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ansh Patel, Kaleem Sana, Zahid Shirzad, Shivam Sharma, Sukhjinder Singh, Ali Nadeem, Anoop Ravi, Aaditya Varadarajan, Gurbaz Bajwa.

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United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?
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United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?
United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?
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