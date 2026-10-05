USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?

USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: The United States of America will host the United Arab Emirates at the Grand Prairie Stadium as the action of the ICC CWC League Two moves to the USA. The two teams are also joined by Namibia, as the three teams will be in action in the upcoming week. With the hosts placed second on the points table, these round of matches plays a huge role as they look to overtake UAE at the top spot.
Having played four games fewer than the European nation, the USA cricket team has a great chance to climb to the top of the standings in front of their home crowd.
ICC CWC League 2 Points Table
|Rank
|Country
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Scotland
|36
|19
|10
|0
|7
|45
|0.71
|2
|United States of America
|32
|21
|10
|0
|1
|43
|0.693
|3
|Netherlands
|32
|17
|11
|0
|4
|38
|0.215
|4
|Oman
|28
|14
|11
|0
|3
|31
|0.018
|5
|Namibia
|33
|13
|17
|0
|3
|29
|-0.387
|6
|Canada
|32
|10
|17
|0
|5
|25
|-0.395
|7
|Nepal
|32
|11
|19
|0
|2
|24
|-0.089
|8
|United Arab Emirates
|29
|8
|18
|0
|3
|19
|-0.867
USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming
When will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 5th October 2026.
When will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 10:00 AM in the USA (8:30 P.M. IST) in Dallas, USA on Tuesday, 5th October.
Where will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, in the USA.
Where to watch the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.