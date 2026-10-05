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Home > Sports News > USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?

USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?

USA vs UAE ICC CWC League 2 live streaming details, match date, time, venue and India viewing information. Check USA vs UAE live streaming on FanCode, Grand Prairie Stadium details, start time in IST and ICC CWC League 2 points table.

USA will host the UAE in an ICC CWC League Two clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
USA will host the UAE in an ICC CWC League Two clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:56 IST

USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: The United States of America will host the United Arab Emirates at the Grand Prairie Stadium as the action of the ICC CWC League Two moves to the USA. The two teams are also joined by Namibia, as the three teams will be in action in the upcoming week. With the hosts placed second on the points table, these round of matches plays a huge role as they look to overtake UAE at the top spot.

Having played four games fewer than the European nation, the USA cricket team has a great chance to climb to the top of the standings in front of their home crowd. 

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ICC CWC League 2 Points Table

Rank Country Matches Wins Losses Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Scotland 36 19 10 0 7 45 0.71
2 United States of America 32 21 10 0 1 43 0.693
3 Netherlands 32 17 11 0 4 38 0.215
4 Oman 28 14 11 0 3 31 0.018
5 Namibia 33 13 17 0 3 29 -0.387
6 Canada 32 10 17 0 5 25 -0.395
7 Nepal 32 11 19 0 2 24 -0.089
8 United Arab Emirates 29 8 18 0 3 19 -0.867

USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 5th October 2026.

When will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 10:00 AM in the USA (8:30 P.M. IST) in Dallas, USA on Tuesday, 5th October.

Where will the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, in the USA.

Where to watch the USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The USA vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Also Read: WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC

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USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?
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USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?
USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?
USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?
USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?
USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?

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