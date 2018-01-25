Chelsea were ousted of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's men earned a 2-1 win through Granit Xhaka, and an own goal from Antonio Rudiger. Speaking to a reporter post the match, Brazilain winger Willian took a dig at Arsenal over losing 'great' player Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Chelsea might have lost the bragging rights after losing against an average Arsenal side in the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Emirates but Conte’s men didn’t lose it all as they exited from the pitch after putting up a gritty fight on the pitch. Chelsea winger Willian took a dig at his opponents on the recent transfer saga which saw them lose one of their best players to rivals Manchester United in form of Alexis Sanchez. His comments are certain to hurt Arsenal fans who are already bashing Arsene Wenger for losing another star man to Manchester United.

Chelsea were put to advantage by Eden Hazard early in the game but the Blues went on to concede the lead and eventually saw the game slip off their hands. A horrendous error from Germany international Antonio Rudiger, who scored an own goal to bring the two teams on the level was enough for Arsenal to score another and seal a final clash against Manchester City in the finals of the Carabao Cup with 2-1 victory on aggregate. Granit Xhaka did the damage to shatter Chelsea hopes in the competition. A seemingly unhappy Willian in the post-match press conference didn’t mince his words when asked about Alexis Sanchez’s moving away from Arsenal.

Willian was quick to compare Sanchez with Hazard calling him a ‘great’ player to lose. “To lose this kind of player is not easy,” the Brazilian told the Evening Standard. He took a swipe at Arsenal when he said, unlike Sanchez, Hazard is still at Chelsea and is likely to extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge. Hazard is also in his last year of Chelsea contract and has been reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.

“No one wants to lose this kind of player. They are two great players but Eden is still here.Great players have quality to play in matches like this. Arsenal have other players but Sanchez is special,” Willian said talking about the Hazard and Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal in a direct swap deal which saw Manchester United let go of their Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The two players both called their respective moves a dream come true and are rearing to take to the pitch for their new clubs. Arsenal meanwhile are in the market for Sanchez replacement and have identified Brazil ace Malcom and Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang as fitting replacements.