Barcelona are on a rampant run in Europe and the La Liga with talisman Lionel Messi in top form. The Argentine superstar is already ahead in the Ballon d'Or race and is enjoying a stellar season with the club but insists he is not thinking about lifting his sixth honour but winning more trophies with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is in scintillating form this season having topped the La Liga goalscoring charts. He has been directly involved in 29 goals this season with 20 strikes and 9 assists. With his astounding pedigree for goals and top honours, it won’t be too early to adjudge that the Argentine icon is in pole position to lift his record sixth Ballon d’Or trophy at the end of the season. His irresistible run has put him at advantage ahead of all others including his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the elite honour.

Currently, Ronaldo and Messi are both tied on 5 Ballon d’Ors each after, the Real Madrid ace claimed his latest last year being the force behind his side’s stellar Champions League and the La Liga winning campaign. Given that they have won it more than any other players, it will be fair to say they would be wanting to cement their legacy as the greatest of all time by owning it a few more times but that’s not the case with Messi. The Argentine is keener on winning trophies with his team than going all-out on individual prizes. Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who has been vocal about chasing individual glory.

“I’ve already said my objective is not individual prizes but to get all the trophies available,” Messi was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “Hopefully, we will finish (the season) in the best way. I think we’re on the right track. Luckily, things are going well. I’m happy with how things are going, although there’s still a long way to go. It’s the same (goal) as every season: to try to win everything,” he added.

Apart from being miles ahead of Ronaldo on goal scoring terms, Messi also overtook his eternal rivals in the free-kick scoring competition. Messi now has 21 free-kick goals to his name compared to Ronaldo’s 20. While Ronaldo has scored 20 times this season, Messi has 27 goals to his name across competitions. The Portuguese superstar has scored a majority of his goals in Europe and has been sluggish in Spain whereas the Argentine has been stupendous overall. He scored his 400th goal at the Camp Nou in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final second leg victory over Catalan rivals Espanyol and took his goal scoring stats to another level.

Messi has now scored a remarkable 7.7% of the 4000 goals scored at Barcelona’s home in his 14 years of stay at the club. Goals are being scored at the Camp Nou since past 60 years but never had the fans witnessed a phenomenon of the Argentine’s stature. Not just that, Messi has also contributed directly in over 10% of those goals. So overall he has a staggering 17.7% share in goals scored at the Camp Nou.