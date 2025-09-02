LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

Venus Williams, 45, is making an incredible comeback to the 2025 US Open by defeating the 12th seed in straight sets to go to the women's doubles quarterfinals alongside her partner, Leylah Fernandez. Despite her retirement from competitive tennis, Serena Williams continues to mentor her sibling virtually by giving guidance and pointers.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams. (Image Credit: ANI)
Venus Williams and Serena Williams. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 2, 2025 18:23:31 IST

Venus Williams, 45 continues to defy the odds and derail the naysayers by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2025 US Open in the women’s doubles with 22 year old Leylah Fernandez. The unseeded couple overpowered the 12th seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai in the first and second sets, and continued their winning momentum.

Role Model of Venus Williams, Serena Williams

Although no longer playing singles, Serena Williams still serves as a role model to Venus, offering inspirational encouragement at a distance to the two, and giving advice and pep talks on coaching to the duo. As the quarterfinal now approached Venus cautioned her sister to come in person ‘Serena, you have to come.’ She repeated how that would mean everything to them as they fight to secure the semi final position. To make the event even more dramatic, this is not just a doubles match, it is a generational blending, the rich history of Venus laid on the lively shoulders of Fernandez, in a star strewn tournament.

This also feeds into the fantasy of a Williams sisters reunion on court, not necessarily today, but perhaps in the Australian open next year. Although Venus addressed the speculations surrounding the post game interview in a diplomatic way, the desire was obvious. With the story of the two sisters playing out, audiences, critics and even Serena, herself, are biting their fingernails, not only over the result, but also the possibility that the episode could be a stepping stone towards some day doubles reunion.

Williams Sisters Journey

The win is not the moment. To generations of fans, who have seen the Williams sisters conquer courts all over the world, the words of Venus sound like an emotional charge, they remind everyone of their invincible unity and shared history of hardship. Fernandez, as well, was aware of the novelty in sharing some court time with a living legend when talking about Venus as an inspiration that we can all look up to. 

Also Read: Naomi Osaka’s 2025 Net Worth: A Fortune In Tennis

Tags: Leylah FernandezSerena Williamsus openUS open 2025Venus WilliamsVenus Williams and Leylah Fernandez

RELATED News

Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted India Playing XI For Match Against UAE – Who’s In, Who’s Out?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details
Can Kuldeep Yadav Make the Cut? Ex-Cricketer Doubts Spinner’s Asia Cup Playing XI Spot
You Won’t Believe What MS Dhoni Said: Ex-Teammate Reveals ‘Captain Cool’ Lost His Temper – ‘MS Dhoni Hurled Abuses At Me’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

QUICK LINKS