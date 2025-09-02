Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams

Venus Williams, 45 continues to defy the odds and derail the naysayers by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2025 US Open in the women’s doubles with 22 year old Leylah Fernandez. The unseeded couple overpowered the 12th seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai in the first and second sets, and continued their winning momentum.

Role Model of Venus Williams, Serena Williams

Although no longer playing singles, Serena Williams still serves as a role model to Venus, offering inspirational encouragement at a distance to the two, and giving advice and pep talks on coaching to the duo. As the quarterfinal now approached Venus cautioned her sister to come in person ‘Serena, you have to come.’ She repeated how that would mean everything to them as they fight to secure the semi final position. To make the event even more dramatic, this is not just a doubles match, it is a generational blending, the rich history of Venus laid on the lively shoulders of Fernandez, in a star strewn tournament.

This also feeds into the fantasy of a Williams sisters reunion on court, not necessarily today, but perhaps in the Australian open next year. Although Venus addressed the speculations surrounding the post game interview in a diplomatic way, the desire was obvious. With the story of the two sisters playing out, audiences, critics and even Serena, herself, are biting their fingernails, not only over the result, but also the possibility that the episode could be a stepping stone towards some day doubles reunion.

Williams Sisters Journey

The win is not the moment. To generations of fans, who have seen the Williams sisters conquer courts all over the world, the words of Venus sound like an emotional charge, they remind everyone of their invincible unity and shared history of hardship. Fernandez, as well, was aware of the novelty in sharing some court time with a living legend when talking about Venus as an inspiration that we can all look up to.

