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Home > Sports News > Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

At the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, India’s Unnati Hooda faces Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the Round of 16 at 1:40 PM IST, streamed live on YouTube with live scores online.

Unnati Hooda (Image Credits: X)
Unnati Hooda (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: April 9, 2026 14:15:05 IST

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Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

The 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, officially named the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2026 due to sponsorship, marks the 43rd edition of the event. So it will happen at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Ningbo, China, from April 7 to 12. Total prize money reaches $550,000.

Badminton Asia organises this annual tournament under its own authority. The Chinese Badminton Association hosts it on the ground level, managing venue access and player coordination. A record sum of $550,000 is awarded across all events. Players travel from around Asia to compete for titles and rankings. Hosting rights reflect regional commitment to badminton development in china.

Unnati Hooda, the 18-year-old World No. 27 from India, takes on Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the Asia Championships 2026 Round of 16. The young badminton player from Haryana has been a storm to be reckoned with in her ongoing campaign at the Badminton Asia Championship. With PV Sindhu being knocked out of the competition after her defeat against Z.Y. Wang in the round of 16 match, Unnati remains the sole Indian challenge in the women’s category. Currently ranked World No. 27 – as of late March 2026, Hooda stands out with a bold approach and sharp shots, keeping control of the game. She faces off against Tomoka Miyazaki at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships – a clash of young stars where both show real promise for the future.

You Might Be Interested In

What time will the Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki 2026 match start?

Unnnati vs Tomoka Miyaki match starts at 1:45 PM IST.

Where will the Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki 2026 match be played?

Unnnati vs Tomoka Miyaki United match will be played at Ningbo, China

Where to watch the Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki 2026 match online and on TV?

Unnnati vs Tomoka Miyaki United match will be live on the Badminton  Asia YouTube channel

How to follow the Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki 2026 Scores?

Unnnati vs Tomoka Miyaki United match will be available on Tournament Software or Olympics.com

Unnati Hooda: Meet India’s 18-Year-Old Who Beat PV Sindhu, Now Making Waves at Badminton Asia Championships — Age, Ranking, Family, Coach, Height & Next Match Details

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Tags: Badminton AsiaTomoka MiyazakiUnnati HoodaUnnati hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki

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Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

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Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India
Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India
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