Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has regained his lost momentum in the La Liga and is no mood to stop anytime soon. The talismanic Portuguese forward has now scored 14 goals in 20 appearances in the Spanish top flight this season and feels he has a lot more to offer before hanging his boots. Ronaldo wants to win two or three more Ballon d'Ors before calling time on his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win the Ballon d’Or three more times before he hangs his boots and wants to take the tally to an incredible eight. The Portuguese talisman believes he has still got it in him to compete with the elite and to say the least he has been backing those claims with superb performances across competitions. Ronaldo bagged his 5th Ballon d’Or recently, equaling his eternal rival Lionel Messi’s record after guiding his team to second successive Champions League triumph in 2016. He has once again been instrumental in Real Madrid’s European campaign this season and was on target twice in his side’s 3-1 victory against PSG in the last-16 opening clash of the Champions League.

Apart from being named the best player in the world for five times, Ronaldo is the owner of a glittering cabinet which consists of two La Liga, four Champions League and three Premier League medals. He currently leads the scoring charts for Real Madrid with 430 goals across competitions. Despite achieving the unthinkable, Ronaldo remains hungry for more and believes he would be happy to hang his boots after what he has already acquired in his career but has no intentions to stop anytime soon.

“I never dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or five times,” he told Desimpedidos. “If I had to finish my career now, I would be super happy [but] if I won another Ballon d’Or, two or three more times I’d be delighted with life.

“Even if I don’t win, I’ve already won five… but I still have the confidence and the strength to compete for the prize… it depends on the titles we win this year. Everything I dreamed of, I achieved,” he added.

Ronaldo embraced a sluggish campaign in La Liga this season but has bounced back lately to find his ground. The Portuguese now has 14 goals in 20 appearances in the Spanish top flight with an overall tally of an impressive 28 goals in 31 appearances for his club this season. He recently equalled club legend Raul’s record of scoring in 264 different games after scoring in Real’s victory against Real Betis.

Ronaldo was led his pack spectacularly in the Euro Cup where Portugal lifted the trophy in 2016. Despite being on the sidelines in the last few minutes of the game, Ronaldo ensured the intensity was there as his team edged out France to win their first major honour under the 32-year-old. With the FIFA World Cup 2019 around the corner, expectations are high from Portugal and Ronaldo but he believes with the likes of France, Germany and Brazil running in the contest, Portugal are not favourites for the ultimate title.

“We are not the favourites, we have to be honest,” he added. There are teams with more names, like Brazil, Spain, Germany, Argentina… but in football everything is possible, said Ronaldo.

“We are going to try to advance from the group stage, then we’ll see. The main objective is the first phase,” he added.

