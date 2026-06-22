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Home > Sports News > Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point

Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point

Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Kevin Pina scores a historic free-kick goal as the Blue Sharks force a dramatic draw against Bielsa's men at the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point. Photo X
Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 06:57 IST

Tournament debutants Cabo Verde pulled off another monumental World Cup shock by holding South American powerhouse Uruguay to an exhilarating 2-2 draw in a highly dramatic Group H encounter at Miami Stadium on 21st June. Bubista’s incredibly disciplined Blue Sharks proved they belong on the global showpiece stage after their heroic goalless stalemate against European champions Spain on matchday one.

A Historic Opener Stuns La Celeste

In the 21st minute, Marcelo Bielsa’s team were stunned by Cabo Verde in a moment that will live long in the annals of football. The midfielder Telmo Arcanjo was given a free-kick from about 32 yards. Kevin Pina came up to bat and hit a low, thunderous drive that skidded through a vital hole in the Uruguayan defensive wall. The scorching ball completely outfoxed veteran custodian Fernando Muslera to rustle into the bottom corner for Cabo Verde’s first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Uruguay’s Quickfire Resurgence

The opening goal pricked La Celeste and they responded with relentless intensity, pushing their physical, high-pressing game. A quickfire double just before the half-time whistle saw them turn the contest on its head completely. And on the 44th minute, a powerful header from Rodrigo Bentancur clipped the post and Maximiliano Araújo, sharp as a tack, dived to nod home the equaliser with a diving header.

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Again it was the South Americans, in the dying seconds of first-half stoppage time. Araújo was the supplier, with a neat knock-down inside the penalty box for Agustín Canobbio to clinically fire home a close-range finish past goalkeeper Vozinha. Uruguay enjoyed a hard-fought 2-1 advantage.

Varela Capitalizes to Force the Stalemate

Uruguay looked on course to run away with the match in the second half, but the resilient African archipelago refused to buckle under pressure. Mathías Olivera and Muslera’s uncharacteristic defensive blunder gave the underdogs a chance in the 61st minute. Substitute Hélio Varela pounced on a poor backpass and showed sublime control to roll home an equaliser into an empty net.

Bielsa threw on star striker Darwin Núñez in an attempt to find a winner but Cabo Verde’s resolute defence, well marshalled by Pico Lopes, held firm against a late onslaught. The result leaves Group H wide open, with Spain on top but the heroic Blue Sharks still capturing the imagination of international football fans.

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Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point
Tags: Cabo Verde first World Cup goalFernando Muslera blunderFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Group H World Cup standingsKevin Pina free kick goalMarcelo Bielsa UruguayMaximiliano Araujo goalMiami Stadium football matchUruguay vs Cabo Verde 2026Uruguay vs Cabo Verde match report

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Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point
Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point
Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde: Blue Sharks Shock Bielsa’s Men In FIFA World Cup 2026 To Earn Historic Point
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