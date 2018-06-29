Uruguay vs Portugal Live streaming India Time: Portugal and Uruguay will play the highly-anticipated match on June 30, Saturday, at 11:30 pm IST. The round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 while the live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will be under spotlight in the upcoming game

Uruguay vs Portugal Live streaming India Time: The momentum will be with Portugal for two reasons when they face Uruguay in the round of 16 fixture on Saturday. First, Cristiano Ronaldo simply looks unstoppable for his country right now and second, they are the recent European champions hungry for more success.

Uruguay’s leader Diego Godin will have too much on his plate in the upcoming match and along with Ronaldo, he will be wary of the threat that Ricardo Quaresma poses with his right foot. The South American team will be praying their star attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez put in a top performance to sail their ship to the bay. The Uruguay vs Portugal match will be played a couple of hours after Argentina vs France’s high profile game.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Uruguay vs Portugal match?

Uruguay vs Portugal will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Uruguay vs Portugal?

The Uruguay vs Portugal round of 16 game will be played on June 30, Saturday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Uruguay vs Portugal match?

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt; Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William; Adrien Silva, Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Mario; Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo

