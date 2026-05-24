US-Iran War Inside World Cup 2026: Why Did Iran Secretly Escape From US Training Base To Tijuana Just Weeks Before Kickoff?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico has officially become a global geopolitical battlefield. With the late notice shock development, the president of the Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, made an urgent appeal to terminate their United States training camp in Tucson, Arizona. Instead, Team Melli will be conducting their training base operations in the Mexican border city of Tijuana due to a recent security scare and visa issues after Donald Trump included Iran in his list of countries banned from travelling into the United States of America.

Airstrikes, Visas, And Trump Banned List: Why Team Melli Refused To Stay In US

The need for Iran to entirely flee American soil was brought about by a worsening military and political relationship between the two countries. The relationship was completely fractured following devastating air strikes back in February that led to Iran being threatened with full withdrawal from the tournament and an Iran football federation being completely banned from attending a pre-tournament official meeting at the high-level stage of preparation.

After having been told they would be playing crucial tournament games in a country with which they have been in active combat, Iran had pleaded with FIFA to be moved to play their actual group games in Mexico. The decision makers for the world governing body of football did not entertain that request for logistic reasons but provided a large loophole, allowing the Iranian squad to move their operational base to Tijuana where they would only fly in and out of American territory for games on Iranian Air and not have to reside in America.

Short Flights And Solved Visas: How The Mexico Loophole Saves Iran Group G Campaign

Regardless of the theatrical move of their training base to Mexico, is that Iran’s specific fixtures and dates within the U.S. Will proceed unchanged. Currently undergoing a rigorous training camp in Turkey as part of their preparations, the Asian powerhouse that easily finished first in their March Asian qualification group and has been drawn in the incredibly tough Group G will need a monumental effort to make history in this tournament. Iran’s opener, against New Zealand, takes place June 15th at Inglewood, California’s famed SoFi Stadium.

The team will return to the same Californian stadium just six days later, on June 21st, for their clash against European powerhouse Belgium and head north for their final group match against Egypt on June 27th. Being stationed in Tijuana is a tactical masterstroke, as LA can be reached by direct flight in under 55 minutes and ensures the players face minimal visa hurdles and stress while travelling.

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