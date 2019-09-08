Turning out to be the dark horse, Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu triumphed over 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams in the US Open final on Sunday. The 19-year-old star defeated Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. With this dream victory, Andreescu became the youngest player to win the US Open title surpassing Maria Sharapova. This was 4th consecutive defeat for Serena Williams in the grand slam finals who once again missed her 24th title.

37-year-old Willaims faced her second major loss in New York after 2018’s defeat against Naomi Osaka best remembered for her anguish speech to the chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Williams started Sunday’s game on bad note as she handed over 2 points in the opening service with double faults.

Later, she showed some good shots and aces and entertained the crowd to make a comeback in the finals 2-4 to break points. The first set she bagged by 6-3 and the story same story was repeated in the second set too. Canadian player clinched the second set 7-5.

Andreescu brought up championship point in the ensuing game, but Williams smacked a forehand for a cliffhanger and then dragged the game to 14 of 17 points to peg her opponent back at 5-all.

After winning the title, Andreescu said it’s hard to explain the feeling in words and she is just grateful and blessed to achieve the milestone. Andreescu said she worked really, really hard for this moment. And finally, this year her dream turned to reality.

Lauding her opponent, she said it is great to play against Serena, she is a true legend and an amazing person.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App