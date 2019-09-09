US Open 2019: World number 2 Rafael Nadal crushed Russia's Daniil Medvedev's challenge in the US Open finals to win his 19th Grand Slam title. It was 4th US Open title for Rafael Nadal who is now only a win shy of Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal defeated world number 5 Daniil Medvedev by 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the US Open 2019 finals to bag 19th Grand Slam and 4th US Open title of his careers. The Spanish star is now only a step behind Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams. With a glittering trophy, Nadal bagged the whooping prize of $3.85 million. This is his career’s 4th US Open title after 2010, 2013 and 2017.

The nail-biting encounter was played for 4 hours and 50 minutes after which Rafael Nadal emerged as the second-oldest champion in New York after Ken Rosewall who won the US Open title in 1970 at age 35. It was only 4 minutes shy of equalizing the longest finals played in the history of US Open in 1988.

Earlier in June, Nadal claimed the French Open and continuing his splendid form now he has won the US Open. The 23-year-old Medvedev who was contesting for his first Grand Slam title had no answer to Nadal’s smashes and ace in the first 2 sets.

Notably, Nadal has dropped only 1 match off more than 200 when he has won the first 2 sets.

After winning the US Open finals Nadal told the cheering crowd that there’s no stadium in the world that’s more energetic than this one. Fans were supporting and chanting Nadal’s name continuously during the enthralling battle. Nadal added it was his career’s one of the most emotional night. This victory means a lot to him and the way crowd supported was hard to control nerves for him. The nerves were so high after having the match almost under control.

Championship Point 💪💪 The moment @RafaelNadal captured his 4th title in Flushing Meadows…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/f4HF6pFCEU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2019

In the women single, 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu outclassed 23-time champion Serena Williams on Sunday to bag her maiden Grand Slam title. Andresscu beat Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest player to win the US Open 2019 title winner. Before her, Maria Sharapova held the record for the youngest US Open champion.

It was the second major defeat for Willaims after Naomi Osaka had upset her 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App