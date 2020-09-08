Serena Williams on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open after securing a win over Maria Sakkari. At the same time, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday failed to secure a semi-final spot in the US Open after losing to the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

Williams registered a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over No.15 seed to advance in the competition. It took Williams two hours 29 minutes to secure a last-eight matchup against Tsvetana Pironkova, who overcame Alize Cornet, with the six-time winner extending her record to 105 wins to just 13 losses at major play at Flushing Meadows.



This was Williams’ 100th win on Arthur Ashe, becoming the only player to reach the number, and also, a 53rd Grand Slam quarter.

Earlier in the tournament, Williams had broken the record for most singles wins (102) in the history of the US Open. She had achieved the feat after winning her first-round match of US Open 2020.



Williams will take on Pironkova on Wednesday.

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday failed to secure a semi-final spot in the US Open after losing to the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.



In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Rojer and Tecau secured a 5-7, 5-7 win against the Indian-Canadian pair to advance in the competition. Rojer and Tecau will now compete against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.



The Croatian-Brazilian team had defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, last week’s Western & Southern Open finalists, 6-2, 7-6(4) on Monday in the quarter-finals. It is the first time they have reached a Grand Slam semi-final as a team.



Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the second-round clash. After losing the first set, Bopanna and Shapovalov had made a comeback and clinched the next two sets and won the game by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. (ANI)

