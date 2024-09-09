US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Taylor Fritz In The Final

Jannik Sinner completed a remarkable Grand Slam year by winning his second major title at the US Open on Sunday (September 8).

The 23-year-old Italian defeated Taylor Fritz of the United States, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, showcasing a high-quality performance that has defined his rise to the top of tennis over the past 18 months. Sinner, currently ranked World No. 1, has won six titles this season, leading the ATP Tour.

His impressive 2024 season has seen him pull 4,105 points ahead of his closest competitor, Alexander Zverev, in the ATP Year-End No. 1 race.

The atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric as Fritz, the first American men’s singles finalist since 2006, took the court.

However, Sinner’s cool and controlled play, marked by precise serving and clean baseline shots, soon took over. He made just 21 unforced errors throughout the three-set match, ultimately overwhelming Fritz.

This year, Sinner became the first man in 47 years to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

With Carlos Alcaraz winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon, it is the first time since 1993 that all four major titles have been won by players of 23 or younger.

“It’s nice to see for the sport some new champions. I feel like the new generation we push each other, trying to improve,” Sinner told ESPN as quoted by ATP.

During the trophy ceremony, Sinner expressed his gratitude and dedicated the title to his aunt, who is battling health issues.

“This title for me means so much; the last period of my career was not easy. There is my team who supports me every day, the people who are close to me,” he said.

“I love tennis, I practise a lot for these kind of stages, but off the court there is a life. I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt who is really not feeling well health wise. I don’t know how much I’ll still have her in my life. It’s so nice I can still share a positive moment with her,” Sinner added.

Despite Fritz’s efforts, Sinner dominated much of the match. Fritz’s best chance came in the third set when he led 5-3, but Sinner won four straight games to clinch the victory.

Sinner’s win makes him only the fourth man to win both the Australian Open and the US Open on hard courts in the same season, joining Mats Wilander, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

He is also the first Italian men’s singles champion in US Open history and only the second Italian singles champion overall, after Flavia Pennetta’s 2015 victory.

His winning streak now stands at 11 matches, following his ATP Masters 1000 victory in Cincinnati.

“So many big wins for me this season, starting off with Australia,” said Sinner as quoted by ATP.

“Playing so well there gave me confidence. The work never stops. I know I can still improve, as we saw today, a couple of things. But you have to be proud with what you have and the rest you have to work for it. I can’t wait for my continued process,” he added.

A star-studded crowd, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Anna Wintour, Matthew McConaughey, Dustin Hoffman, Eddie Redmayne, Usher, and Bon Jovi, witnessed Sinner’s triumph.

Sinner, now 6-0 in tour-level finals in 2024, became the first World No. 1 to win the US Open since Rafael Nadal in 2017.

He is also just the fifth active player to win multiple Grand Slam titles

