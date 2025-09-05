US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka

Amanda Anisimova likewise created the most exquisite comeback at the US open 2025, she was having a hard time coming back after losing a set to Naomi Osaka to secure a spot in her final. The eighth seed American showed strength and faith and closed a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win on Thursday night.

Anisimova’s Positive Thinking at US Open 2025

The 24-year-old admitted that she was convinced that nerves narrowed her down even in the early stages of development and that she did not get the opportunity to play.

“I felt like I wasn’t playing my tennis because I was nervous, and I was letting the stress get to me a little bit, but then I tried to dig deep and find my game,” Anisimova explained after the match.

She argued that she relied on self-belief and positive reinforcement at all times.

“I just keep telling myself that I can do it, and I believe in myself. I keep saying that over and over again, not just in the match, but the whole day. I just try and stay upbeat and positive,” she shared.

Naomi Osaka’s Strong Start at the US Open 2025

The 4-time major champion appeared to be in control following the first-set tie-break, and he took advantage of the inconsistency of Anisimova.

By this time, the deck appeared to have been stacked against the American. It was the first time since she won the first set of a Grand Slam that Osaka lost a match, a fact that only served to make Anisimova even a more difficult opponent on the US Open court.

But rather than giving up, the American used her new experiences to seek a means to get back into the fray.

“Today, I could have easily said, ‘Oh, she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything,’” Anisimova admitted.

A Test of Belief in US Open 2025 Clash

The turning point was reached because Anisimova was no longer willing to give in mentally when Osaka was playing high-quality tennis.

“I really tried to find a way any way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing really great tennis. I have really worked on myself to handle those moments and to believe in myself,” she said.

The second one was a narrow contest that she won through her sheer strength of will, which favored the tide. Anisimova gained confidence there and broke the resistance of Osaka in the decider.

Learning from Wimbledon for US Open 2025 Success

The American is strong due to the sour experience she had at Wimbledon earlier this year when she lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Instead of letting the humiliation destroy her, Anisimova drew strength on her soul.

“I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final. I think I have really shifted with my attitude, as well,” she reflected.

This victory over Osaka not only shed light on her development, but also provided a thrilling climax at the US Open 2025 where Anisimova will aim to make faith her most significant win to date.

