US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, When And Where To Watch In India Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Date for the men’s singles final of the 2025 US Open on is an important date in tennis as title defender Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday September 7 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Their match slated for 2 PM local time (7 PM BST) will be the third consecutive Grand Slam final for both players, a rarity in the Open Era.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, head to head

This match up is just the latest installment of their incredible rivalry, Alcaraz took home the title at the French Open after saving three championship points while Jannik won Wimbledon, a match of brilliance and revenge, in addition to a trophy, the winner will also take home the coveted World No 1 ranking, which always adds drama to the match.

When and Where To Watch US Open 2025 Final

For viewing audiences around the world, both broadcasting and streaming options vary, ESPN will broadcast the match live in the US and UK viewers can watch Sky Sports Tennis/Main Event starting at 7 PM BST. For all the action in India, fans can tune into Star Sports or the online versions, such as JioCinema or JioHotstar, to get live coverage starting at 11:30 PM IST.

Donald Trump to attend US Open 2025 Final?

Adding to the intrigue will be United States President Donald Trump, who is also supposed to join the final, a never before presidential visit that has also heightened security and media interest. No more than a Grand Slam, this contest could frame the year in men’s tennis. With both players being huge players on the big circuit, and many possible milestones at stake, Sinner and Alcaraz could be set up for yet another monumental final.

