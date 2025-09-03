US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic’s Latest Win Adds New Layer To GOAT Case

Novak Djokovic is 38 years old and still defying time and continuing to write in the history of tennis. He also won the 2025 US Open against fourth seed Taylor Fritz in four sets (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4) and moves to the semifinals, where he will play Carlos Alcaraz. This win brought his perfect streak in his US Open quarterfinals to an incredible 14-0, the same number Jimmy Connors had all time in the US Open semi finals.

Novak Djokovic at Grand Slams

Nothing more impressive about this performance can be identified and the only thing that can be more impressive is the exceptional consistency of Djokovic in Grand Slams. He has become the oldest man in the Open Era to be an entrant in the semifinals of all four majors in the same season, which only adds to his already mythical reputation. Also, his winning streak over Fritz is 11-0.

Novak Djokovic has plans for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/rK7cuqzPA3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025







Djokovic’s calmness and experience helped him navigate crunch moments despite the extreme pressure which he experienced during the match, saving several break points at the start and surviving a strong third set by Fritz. He had five break points in the first set and was treading water before turning it around with a well placed crosscourt winner to close the close second set. Fritz managed to counter in the third, but Djokovic defended the third and then claimed the match in the fourth, closing it with a match point as Fritz double faulted.

US Open Semifinal, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

It represents a victory that will bring Djokovic within reach of an all time 25th Grand Slam win, highlighting his insatiable quest to become a great and his continued reign of terror in men’s tennis. His imminent semifinal match against Alcaraz should be a match to last the ages and will pit the most successful champion in tennis history against a young superstar in the sport.

