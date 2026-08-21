US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Confirms Return In Grand Slam Event After Four-Month Injury Layoff

US Open 2026: Following a four-month injury layoff, Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz will mark his return to professional Tennis in US Open 2026, beginning on August 30, Sunday. With the wrist injury keeping out of action for four months, including a couple of Grand Slam events, the youngster is all set for a return.
Carlos Alcaraz to mark his return to the venue of his first Grand Slam title victory
When did Carlos Alcaraz last played competitive Tennis?
The 23-year-old has not made an appearance in professional Tennis since Barcelona Open when Czechia player Tomas Machac secured a walkover victory over him due to injury. Since the injury in Barcelona Open in April, Alcaraz has been replaced by Germany’s Alexander Zverev as World No. 2. Italy’s Jannik Sinner remains at the summit, dethroning his Spanish rival after beating him at the Monte Carlo Masters. At the same time, Sinner remains doubtful for US Open 2026 after pulling out of Cincinnati Masters due to right knee injury and inflammation. However, he reportedly remains hopeful of recovering in time to play in US Open 2026.
At the same time, it will be interesting to see how well can Alcaraz hit the ground running after returning to Grand Slam following the injury. Eyes will also be on Novak Djokovic, who last won a Grand Slam in 2023 and is aiming for his 25th.
(With inputs from Reuters)