US Open 2026 Men’s Semifinals: Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton Match Timings, Order of Play And Live Streaming

US Open 2026: The semi-final lineup for the 2026 US Open is set, with Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton set to battle for places in the men’s singles final at the hard-court Grand Slam in New York. Zverev will face Khachanov in the first semi-final, while Tiafoe and Shelton will meet in an all-American night-session clash. Here are all the details, including match timings, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semifinal Match Details

Tournament: US Open 2026 Men’s Singles

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York Date: Friday, September 11, 2026 (Saturday, September 12 in India)

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semifinal Order of Play

First Semifinal: Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov Second Semifinal: Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton

What Time Will Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov Start?

The Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov US Open 2026 men’s singles semi-final will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 12 in India.

What Time Will Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton Start?

The Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 men’s singles semi-final will be played in the night session and is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 12 in India.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semifinals: Players To Watch

Zverev, the No. 2 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, will be aiming to reach another US Open final after finishing runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2020. Khachanov will be appearing in his third Grand Slam semi-final. Both players have a chance to claim their maiden US Open men’s singles title.

The second semi-final will see American stars Tiafoe and Shelton go head-to-head. The two good friends will battle for a place in the final, with both hoping to become the first American men’s singles champion at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Where to Watch US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semifinals on TV in India?

In India, the US Open 2026 men’s singles semifinals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semifinals Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the US Open 2026 men’s singles semifinals on the JioHotstar App.