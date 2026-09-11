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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, will face Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday, September 12. World No. 1 Sabalenka will aim to win her third consecutive Flushing Meadows title, while Rybakina will be playing her first US Open final. Here are all the details, including match timing, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 16:49 IST

Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, will face Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday, September 12. World No. 1 Sabalenka will aim to win her third consecutive Flushing Meadows title, while Rybakina will be playing her first US Open final. Here are all the details, including match timing, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Final Match Details

  • Match: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Women’s Singles Final, US Open 2026
  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026 (Sunday, September 13 in India)
  • Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York
  • Start Time: 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Final Order of Play

  • Women’s Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: What’s at Stake?

Aryna Sabalenka will be aiming to complete a historic three-peat at Flushing Meadows. The world No. 1 is a four-time Grand Slam champion and is looking to become the first women’s player since Serena Williams, who won three consecutive US Open titles from 2012 to 2014, to achieve the feat.

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Sabalenka will also have an opportunity to avenge her Australian Open final defeat against Rybakina. The Belarusian star will be looking to add another major title to her collection with victory in New York.

Elena Rybakina’s First US Open Final

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina will compete in the US Open women’s singles final for the first time in her career. Her previous best performance at Flushing Meadows came in 2025, when she reached the fourth round.

The Kazakhstan-based star has had a mixed season despite winning the Australian Open. She suffered an early exit in the French Open, where she lost in the second round, before being eliminated in the third round at Wimbledon.

Where to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Final on TV in India?

In India, the US Open 2026 women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 women’s singles final on the JioHotstar App.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Final: All You Need to Know

The final promises to be a blockbuster contest between the world’s top two players. Sabalenka will be bidding for her third straight US Open crown, while Rybakina will look to win her second Grand Slam title and claim her first women’s singles championship at Flushing Meadows.

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US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
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US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

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