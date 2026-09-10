US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals LIVE Streaming: The US Open 2026 women’s singles semifinals will feature Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday, September 10. Rybakina has secured the world No. 1 ranking, while Sabalenka is aiming for a historic third consecutive US Open title. Gauff and Pegula will also be looking to add another major title to their careers. Here are all the details, including match timings, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming.

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Match Details

Tournament: US Open 2026

US Open 2026 Matches: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula; Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula; Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026 (Friday, September 11 in India)

Thursday, September 10, 2026 (Friday, September 11 in India) Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Order of Play

The first women’s singles semifinal will see top seed Aryna Sabalenka take on third seed Jessica Pegula in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The second semifinal will feature second seed Elena Rybakina against fourth seed Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: First match, 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 10

First match, 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 10 Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff: Second match, following the conclusion of Sabalenka vs Pegula

At What Time Are the US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals in India?

In India, the US Open 2026 women’s semifinals will begin in the early hours of Friday, September 11.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: 4:30 AM IST, Friday, September 11

4:30 AM IST, Friday, September 11 Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff: 5:40 AM IST, Friday, September 11

Where to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Live on TV in India?

The US Open 2026 women’s semifinals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the US Open 2026 women’s semifinals live on the JioHotstar app on their phones, tablets and laptops.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula Women’s Semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and reigning US Open champion, will face third seed Jessica Pegula in a repeat of the 2024 US Open final. Sabalenka leads their career head-to-head 9-4 and has won their previous two meetings in New York. She is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive US Open singles titles.

Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal

Newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina will meet fourth seed Coco Gauff in the second semifinal. Rybakina reached her first US Open semifinal after defeating Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals, while Gauff advanced after fighting back against Mirra Andreeva. Gauff leads their head-to-head record 2-1, although Rybakina defeated her in the Toronto semifinals last month.