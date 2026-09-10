LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

US Open 2026 Women's Semifinals LIVE Streaming: The US Open 2026 women's singles semifinals will feature Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday, September 10. Rybakina has secured the world No. 1 ranking, while Sabalenka is aiming for a historic third consecutive US Open title. Gauff and Pegula will also be looking to add another major title to their careers. Here are all the details, including match timings, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming.

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women's Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women's Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 16:58 IST

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals LIVE Streaming: The US Open 2026 women’s singles semifinals will feature Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday, September 10. Rybakina has secured the world No. 1 ranking, while Sabalenka is aiming for a historic third consecutive US Open title. Gauff and Pegula will also be looking to add another major title to their careers. Here are all the details, including match timings, order of play, TV broadcast and live streaming.

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Match Details

  • Tournament: US Open 2026
  • Matches: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula; Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff
  • Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026 (Friday, September 11 in India)
  • Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Order of Play

The first women’s singles semifinal will see top seed Aryna Sabalenka take on third seed Jessica Pegula in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The second semifinal will feature second seed Elena Rybakina against fourth seed Coco Gauff.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: First match, 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 10
  • Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff: Second match, following the conclusion of Sabalenka vs Pegula

At What Time Are the US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals in India?

In India, the US Open 2026 women’s semifinals will begin in the early hours of Friday, September 11.

  • Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: 4:30 AM IST, Friday, September 11
  • Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff: 5:40 AM IST, Friday, September 11

Where to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Live on TV in India?

The US Open 2026 women’s semifinals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Semifinals Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the US Open 2026 women’s semifinals live on the JioHotstar app on their phones, tablets and laptops.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula Women’s Semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and reigning US Open champion, will face third seed Jessica Pegula in a repeat of the 2024 US Open final. Sabalenka leads their career head-to-head 9-4 and has won their previous two meetings in New York. She is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive US Open singles titles.

Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal

Newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina will meet fourth seed Coco Gauff in the second semifinal. Rybakina reached her first US Open semifinal after defeating Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals, while Gauff advanced after fighting back against Mirra Andreeva. Gauff leads their head-to-head record 2-1, although Rybakina defeated her in the Toronto semifinals last month.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
Tags: US Open 2026

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of West Indies ODI Series, Sends Strong Message Amid Retirement Speculation | WATCH VIDEO

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Rashid Latif Questions Mike Hesson’s Loyaly, Refers to Pakistan Head Coach as Indian Agent Amid England Series Disaster

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred Helps East Zone Beat South Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Part of Historic Win After 13 Years

CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report

Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Start Time, Sports List, Live Streaming Details And Where to Watch in India

LATEST NEWS

BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Movement

Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Merino Showcases New Material Innovations and Gives a First Look of Prakriti at MATECIA 2026

MP Shocker: Patwari Rides On Elderly Man’s Back To Cross River, Video Goes Viral

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status After Fresh Bank Repayment

Devar-Bhabhi Affair Takes A Horrific Turn: Two-Year-Old Niece Dies After Allegedly Being Placed On Burning Stove

KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

Akash Anand’s ‘Sasur Sanyas’ Gambit Failed, Mayawati Approves His Removal, Ishan’s Role, Inside story In 5 Points

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know
US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS