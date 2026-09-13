US Open 2026: Christian Harrison And Neal Skupski Clinch Men’s Doubles Title

US Open 2026: America’s Christian Harrison and British’s Neal Skupski got the better of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 7-6(6) on September 12, Saturday in the US Open 2026 Men’s Doubles Final to clinch the coveted title. It proved to be the second Grand Slam title for the duo, having won the Australian Open crown earlier this year.
US Open 2026: Who win the Women’s Doubles title in the event?
Meanwhile, the US Women’s Doubles title was clinched by top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend completed a team career Grand Slam with a 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over American wildcard duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery.
“To be able to come here and win as an adult, and be able to play on Arthur Ashe and to hold this trophy, it’s something that’s so special to me because I don’t forget the things that I’ve gone through,” Townsend told reporters.