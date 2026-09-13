US Open 2026: Christian Harrison And Neal Skupski Clinch Men’s Doubles Title

US Open 2026: America’s Christian Harrison and British’s Neal Skupski got the better of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 7-6(6) on September 12, Saturday in the US Open 2026 Men’s Doubles Final to clinch the coveted title. It proved to be the second Grand Slam title for the duo, having won the Australian Open crown earlier this year.

The reigning Australian Open champions took the first set after Harrison struck a ​two-handed backhand return winner to break ​for a 4-3 lead. The American-British duo ⁠held serve the rest of the ​way to take the set 6-4. Their German ​opponents fought back in the second set and moved 3-2 ahead, but Harrison and Skupski responded with ​a love hold to level at 3-3.

The ​2024 runners-up went up 4-3 and later 5-4 after ‌saving ⁠a set point, but Harrison and Skupski stayed in contention. Harrison, serving with the sun in his eyes, held in a ​five-point game ​to force ⁠a tiebreak. Puetz gave the Germans a 4-3 lead in the ​breaker with a volley, but Harrison ​and ⁠Skupski recovered. Skupski sealed the victory with a return that forced Krawietz into an error, ⁠giving ​the pair their second ​Grand Slam doubles title of the year.

US Open 2026: Who win the Women’s Doubles title in the event?

Meanwhile, the US Women’s Doubles title was clinched by top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend completed a team career Grand Slam with a 5-7 6-0 ​6-2 win over American wildcard duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery.

The win gave Siniakova her 12th Grand Slam doubles title and made her the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two ​different players having previously done it with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova.