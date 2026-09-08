US Open 2026 Day 10 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026: With the US Open 2026 in its last legs or the final week, some of the best players will lock horns against one another in a bid to win the Grand Slam crown. Women’s Singles defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the biggest name from the female Tennis stars, with Jessica Pegula also in action. Among the men’s players, Francis Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton are the players to watch out for.

Sabalenka, who has been inconsistent in recent months, has played a like the reigning champion. The Belarusian Tennis star is yet to drop a set, defeating Camila Osorio, Polina Latcenko, Kamilla Rakhimova and Taylor Townsend in the first four rounds. Sabalenka will take on Linda Noskova in the quarter-final at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in a bid to progress to two steps within clinching the title.

United States of America’s Jessica Pegula defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Sofia Kenin, Leylah Fernandez and Sorana Cristea in the first four rounds to go through to the next round. The only match in which Pegula struggled was against Fernandez as he lost the first set comprehensively but bounced back to win the next two convincingly. Pegula will take on Emma Navarro in the quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The men’s quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton should arguably be the clash of the titans as both firm title contenders will collide at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz has only dropped one set so far, which came against Jamie Faria in the second round and looked unstoppable despite returning from a four-month hiatus due to a wrist injury. On the other hand, Shelton hasn’t looked flawless but hard-fought games against Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov will have him placed well for the big battle against the Spainard.

Francis Tiafoe is yet another crafty Tennis star and will face Alex Michelsen in another men’s quarter-final at the Arthur Ashes Stadium. Tiafoe had a hard-fought match against Martin Damm Jr in the first round but beating Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 encounter should give him plenty of confidence.

US Open 2026: When and where to watch Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and Francis Tiafoe?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova, September 8, 9:00 PM IST.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro, September 9, 4:30 AM IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton, September 9, 5:40 AM IST.

Francis Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen, September 8, 10:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.