US Open 2026 Day 11 Live Streaming: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026: With the US Open 2026 heading for its business end, only a few matches are still until the Men’s and Women’s Grand Slam winners are crowned. The likes of Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev will be in action on Day 11 of the final Grand Slam event of the month.

The heavyweight women’s quarter-final between Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff is expected to be a blockbuster one. Andreeva, the Russian teenage star, has had an outstanding campaign so far. Andreeva has dropped only one set in US Open 2026, which came in the third-round fixture against Anastasia Popatova. Despite dropping the opening set in that innings, the 19-year-old won the next two comprehensively to win the contest. Coco Gauff, the winner of US Open 2023, has been equally dominant and hasn’t dropped a set in this event. Gauff has also won all five matches against Andreeva, seemingly giving her an added advantage over the Russian.

Elena Rybakina had seemingly started US Open 2026 as a dark horse but is building up her case as a genuine contender for the title. She hasn’t dropped a set thus far and beating former champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round game will have only elevated her confidence. The 27-year-old Russian will face China’s Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zheng pulled off a huge upset in her fourth-round clash against Iga Swiatek despite the Polish leading the first set 0-5 at one stage and eventually lost in straight sets. Despite seemingly starting as a favourite, Rybakina will want to be careful.

Alexander Zverev will be the one to watch out for in the men’s category as the German will face the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 29-year-old struggled a touch in the first two rounds but hasn’t dropped even a set post that. On the other hand, Botic van de Zandschulp won his first two rounds in straight sets but hasn’t looked the best ever since. However, he will be battle-hardened ahead of facing Zverev

US Open 2026: When and where to watch Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexander Zverev?

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva, September 9, 10:10 PM IST.

Qinwen Zheng vs Elena Rybakina, September 9, 9:00 PM IST.

Alexander Zverev vs Botic van de Zandschulp, September 10, 5:40 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.