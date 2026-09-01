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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time

The action of the Grand Slam Tennis will continue as September 2 will see some of the biggest stars compete in the tournament. Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are some of the biggest stars set to be in action in the hard courts of the US Open.

US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 21:48 IST

US Open 2026: The action of the Grand Slam Tennis will continue as September 2 will see some of the biggest stars compete in the tournament. Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are some of the biggest stars set to be in action in the hard courts of the US Open. With the final Grand Slam of the Year already witnessing a massive upset in the form of Novak Djokovic’s first-round exit, fans will be hooked to their screens.

Alexander Zverev is arguably one of the firm title contenders, having clinched French Open title earlier this year and reaching the final of Wimbledon to only go down to Jannik Sinner. With Sinner not part of the tournament and Djokovic out in the first round, the winner of the title could largely come down to Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev, the German Star, will open his campaign against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Senego, ranked 89th, is a Davis Cup champion and famously defeated Djokovic in Vienna six years ago. He had also beaten Taylor Fritz in the Roland Garros six years ago in a humdinger of a tie break as it proved to be one of the longest in the tournament history. Hence, Zverev will need to be slightly wary. 

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Coco Gauff, a promising star of the women’s contingent, will face Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez in her opening game of US Open 2026 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old American has won only two Grand Slam titles so far, one of which is clinching the US Open crown in 2023. Hence, she will have happy memories coming into this tournament. Despite not winning a Grand Slam so far in 2026, she has delivered good performances, headlined by recently clinching the Cincinnati Open title. Sönmez, meanwhile, is ranked 53rd in the world and has delivered some promising performances in the Australian Open and Wimbledon before.

Lastly, Mirra Andreeva will get her campaign underway against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen on September 1, Tuesday. The 19-year-old Russian has had a meteoric rise in recent years, headlined by winning the French Open title this year. However, her best performance in US Open is the third round and she will look to best it this year. Meanwhile, Tjen is currently ranked 36 and won the Chennai Open in 2025 along with being Indonesia’s highest-ranked woman’s singles player since May 2025. However, Andreeva is likely to come out on top.

US Open 2026: When and Where to watch Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Alexandra Eala and Mirra Andreeva?

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego – September 2, 5:30 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Zeynep Sönmez – September 2, 4:30 am IST. 

Mirra Andreeva vs Janice Tjen – September 1, 10:10 PM IST.

Alexandra Eala vs Mary Stoiana – September 2, 6:10 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: alexander zverevCoco GauffMirra Andreevaus openUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time
US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time
US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala in Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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