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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

Carlos Alcaraz took another solid step in his comeback from injury while fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as organisers heaved a sigh of relief after clearing a backlog of rain-delayed matches. Former winner Daniil Medvedev weathered an avian interruption to soar into the next round, with Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Frances Tiafoe all progressing.

US Open 2026 Day 4 Round-Up: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round
US Open 2026 Day 4 Round-Up: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 11:51 IST

Carlos Alcaraz took another solid step in his comeback from injury while fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as organisers heaved a sigh of relief after clearing a backlog of rain-delayed matches. Former winner Daniil Medvedev weathered an avian interruption to soar into the next round, with Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Frances Tiafoe all progressing. Alcaraz took centre stage in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the Spanish second seed dropped the opening set before blowing away Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 with superb shot-making to ease any lingering fears about his wrist injury.

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“I wanted to be quick … I’m not going to lie,” Alcaraz said after spending two hours and 40 minutes on court.

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“But at the end I realised that I’m just playing four sets, it was really good for me to test everything physically, to test my body, how I feel, and tomorrow how I’m going to feel after this match, after four sets.”

Sabalenka was even more impressive a short while earlier on the main showcourt, as the Belarusian crushed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1 6-1, before bristling at a question about her appearances at pre-tournament events.

“You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun … like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?” the world number one said.

“Just because I posted, like, some activities with brands, and you think that I’ve been partying, not training?”

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, had his feathers ruffled in a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over U.S. wildcard Sebastian Gorzny on Louis Armstrong Stadium when two birds landed on the net.

Earlier, third-ranked Pegula needed just 56 minutes to dismantle 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-1 in the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a match-up with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

“To be out of there in under an hour, it doesn’t always happen. So I think I’m just going to take that one and run,” said Pegula, the runner-up in 2024.

Eighth seed Shelton had a more difficult time, beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5, as he relied on the energy of the home crowd to power through.

The Montreal winner has emerged as one of the best hopes of ending a 23-year U.S. men’s major drought in a diminished field missing injured world number one Jannik Sinner.

Navarro took down fellow American Caty McNally 3-6 6-2 6-3 and Tiafoe beat Rei Sakamoto 6-3 7-6(2) 7-5, but it was not all good news for the home hopes as 2017 champion Sloane Stephens suffered a 6-1 7-5 defeat by 11th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee in her bid for a second consecutive Grand Slam title, while runner-up Karolina Muchova outclassed Katie Boulter 6-1 6-0.

With a backlog of 14 matches to complete after Tuesday’s weather-hit action, organisers looked to the heavens in the afternoon as more rain fell over Flushing Meadows to bring a brief halt to play.

There was no stopping lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete from reaching the second round, however, as he delivered a stunning win over 12th seed Rafael Jodar.

Alex Michelsen delivered another jolt to a fancied player as he upset fellow American and 16th seed Brandon Nakashima 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the second round, while Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur eased through his opening match against Italian qualifier Andrea Guerrieri 6-2 6-2 6-4.

Peruvian Ignacio Buse added a new chapter to his family’s U.S. Open story as he won a five-setter to earn a maiden victory and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Eduardo, who last won a match at the tournament in 1958.

(With Inputs from Agency)

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US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round
Tags: US Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

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US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round
US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round
US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round
US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

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